The World View - North Korea’s food problem as confirmed by Kim Jong Un

World peace an annual survey of peaceful & war torn countries.
A Scottish Whale for sale a whale-shaped boat meant to cross oceans.
Zambia’s first President Kenneth Kaunda has passed away at the age of 97. A giant on the continent and in liberation movements against apartheid and colonial rule, what is Kaunda’s legacy.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Over 1 100 youths who aspire to become nurses or pharmacist assistants, among other career opportunities, have enrolled in Netcare’s Youth Employment Service programme. Arabile speaks to Dr Nceba Ndzwayiba, Group Director of HR and Transformation at Netcare.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Gone Viral with Clive Moagi.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane says that 300 000 Covid-19 vaccines are set to arrive to arrive in the country, with teachers expected to be vaccinated from next week. Arabile speaks to Basil Manuel, Executive Director of Naptosa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Covid-19 pandemic has devastated Gauteng’s economy, while many people have lost their jobs. What’s the plan to address these issues? Arabile Gumede speaks to Parks Tau, Gauteng MEC for Economic Development, Environment, Agriculture and Rural Development.LISTEN TO PODCAST
National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sithole is set to assume Chairpersonship of the Southern African Regional Police Chief Cooperation. How is this body helping policing in the SADC region? Arabile Gumede speaks to General Khehla Sithole.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In a new development in the case of the killing of Lindani Myeni, new unedited footage has emerged on the events before Myeni was shot dead by police in Honolulu, Hawaii. Arabile Gumede speaks to James Bickerton, Founding Partner at Bickerton Law Group and Myeni family lawyer.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Us the People, a new youth led political party, hopes to attract youths who do not vote in the country’s upcoming local government elections. Clement speaks to Tshireletso Mati, spokesperson of Us the People.LISTEN TO PODCAST