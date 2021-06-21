Is government prepared for a Covid-19 third wave?

The third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic takes a grip on South Africa, what is government’s response plan to address the surge in Covid-19 cases. Bongani speaks to Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Acting Minister of Health.
Covid-19 crowds the W.H.O. frets about increased European football crowds.
Expensive for Ex pats the world’s priciest cities for foreigners.
As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, many people are turning to religion or faith to cope. Can faith and science go together? Bongani speaks to Professor Maria Frahm-Arp, Religious Studies expert and Executive Director of the University of Johannesburg Library and Information Centre.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In 24 hours, Dr Dan Israel from the Gauteng General Practitioners Collaboration has diagnosed over 20 patients with Covid-19 at his practice.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Gone Viral with Clive MoagiLISTEN TO PODCAST
There are some calls for schools to be closed in the country, due to increasing Covid-19 cases. What is the cost of school closures in the country? Bongani speaks to Dr Vijay Reddy, Distinguished Research Specialist in the Inclusive Economic Development Division of the Human Sciences Research Council.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Covid-19 vaccine rollout for teachers and essential workers in the education sector gets underway today. Bongani speaks to Edward Mosuwe, Head of Department in the Gauteng Education Department.LISTEN TO PODCAST
As healthcare workers face pressure as Covid-19 patients increase in hospitals, how much of a challenge has it been to provide oxygen for Covid-19 patients who are at home? Bongani speaks to Dr Vuyane Mhlomi, co-founder and CEO at Quoro Medical.LISTEN TO PODCAST
According to the latest data sourced by online payment gateway PayFast, the fastest growing group of local online shoppers are Gen Z’s, aged between 18 and 24. Bongani speaks to Jonathan Smit, Managing Director of PayFast.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dubai’s Princess Latifa she is seemingly alive & well & on holiday.
An EU TV clampdown they may kick some British TV shows off the air.
The Prince Charles Diana conspiracy a former top cop has revealed all.
What’s Gone Viral with Clive Moagi.LISTEN TO PODCAST