How are doctors experiencing in Covid-19 in Gauteng

'It's a horrible place to be in': Junior doctors desperate to be placed by gov The Junior Doctors’ Association of South Africa has urged the Departments of Health and Treasury to avail funds for the placement... 2 July 2021 5:37 PM
Can the POPI Act finally help us get rid of annoying spam calls & SMSes? Nickolaus Bauer, standing in for John Perlman, speaks to Ilonka Badenhorst from the Wireless Application Service Providers’ Assoc... 2 July 2021 5:01 PM
ANC postpones NEC meeting amid fears of violence in KZN by Zuma supporters The party’s deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte announced the decision taken by ANC top officials in a statement. 2 July 2021 3:31 PM
Should Ramaphosa & all ANC '17 presidential runners be obliged to reveal donors? The Constitutional Court yesterday found that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane had no evidence that President Cyril Ramaphosa p... 2 July 2021 12:09 PM
JZ Foundation: Zuma to address the nation this weekend on his pending arrest The Jacob Zuma Foundation said it had no knowledge of where the former president would be jailed and wouldn’t comment on whether h... 2 July 2021 11:02 AM
'World Bank vaccine funding boost prompted by Cuba entering the market?' Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Angelo Fick (Asri) about the World Bank increasing funding for vaccine purchases to $20 billion 1 July 2021 7:01 PM
Sit-down restaurants won't survive Level 4: Restaurant Collective's plea to govt Bruce Whitfield talks to The Restaurant Collective's Grace Harding about alternatives for the industry. 1 July 2021 8:48 PM
Sars launches first fully-virtual tax filing season (for a shrunken tax base) Sars offices will be closed for walk-ins for the next six weeks. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 1 July 2021 7:47 PM
'Huge refund paid in but credit card suspended as I didn't do minimum payment!' Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show why FNB is reviewing its policy after she took up the case of a credit card client. 1 July 2021 7:29 PM
US woman making tea skill leaves TikTok users bluffed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 July 2021 9:04 AM
PICS: Dog owner sharing moments with taxidermied dog goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 July 2021 8:46 AM
RIP Steve Kekana: Sipho Mabuse, Joe Nina pay tribute & describe his final days Tributes are continuing to pour in for the late Steve Kekana. 1 July 2021 5:35 PM
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
Kaizer Chiefs reach historic CAF Champions League final Amakhosi are through on a 1-0 goal aggregate after a 0-0 stalemate against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at FNB Stadium in Johannesb... 26 June 2021 8:27 PM
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
Seven-year-old racks up R25,000 bill in online games goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:57 AM
WATCH: Was that a slam dunk? Wrestling-themed gender reveal goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:38 AM
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals. 30 June 2021 6:46 PM
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence. 29 June 2021 8:42 PM
Petrol attendants should be prioritised for vaccination - FRA The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Reggie Sibiya, CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa. 29 June 2021 8:10 PM
How are doctors experiencing in Covid-19 in Gauteng

How are doctors experiencing in Covid-19 in Gauteng

22 June 2021 7:04 AM

As the third wave of Covid-19 takes a hold in Gauteng, general practitioners in the province are dealing with dozens of cases. Dr Sheri Fanaroff, Member of the Gauteng General Practitioners Collaboration.


Africa Fridays with Litha Mpondwana

2 July 2021 9:25 AM

A tense humanitarian ceasefire has been put in place between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front. The World Health Organisation has warned of mounting Covid-19 cases in Africa, the countries on the continent struggle to secure enough vaccines.

The World View - China’s sabre rattling president has issued all kinds of warnings

2 July 2021 8:47 AM

Female online abuse 200 high profile women want social media action.
 
The Princess Diana statue William & Harry unite for an unveiling.

 

702 Weekly Favour: Kgabo Cars provides opportunities to the youth interested in car mechanics

2 July 2021 8:31 AM

Kgabo Cars, which has been operating for 11 years, continues to produce skilled youths to enter the field of car mechanics. Now, the company is focusing on empowering women. Bongani speaks to Isaac Boshomane, owner of Kgabo Cars.

What’s Gone Viral - Dog owner sharing moments with taxidermied dog

2 July 2021 8:21 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

Do Not Disturb: the story of Rwanda and a regime gone wrong

2 July 2021 7:36 AM

Veteran journalist and author Michela Wrong’s latest book reflects on regime of Rwanda President Paul Kagame. While receiving praise for prioritizing healthcare, education and economic growth, there is a more darker side to governance. Bongani speaks to Michela Wrong.

 

Private sector calling for decentralization of vaccine procurement & distribution

2 July 2021 7:06 AM

There are growing calls for government to allow companies to rollout out their own Covid-19 vaccination plans. Bongani speaks to Martin Kingston, vice-president at Business Unity South Africa.

 

The World View - Heatwave deaths in Canada as record temperatures continue

1 July 2021 8:34 AM

Death by Judo a 7 year old in Japan was treated as a rag doll.
 
A flying car the so-called Air car has been tested out in Slovakia.

 

What’s Gone Viral - Picasso painting recovered after 9 years slips to the floor

1 July 2021 8:01 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

In the coal face of the Covid-19 pandemic

1 July 2021 7:18 AM

As the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic takes a hold in Gauteng, healthcare workers are experiencing high volumes of patients testing positive for Covid-19, while in hospitals healthcare workers are working long hours to manage the volume of patients. Bongani speaks to healthcare workers in the public and private sector about their experience of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The World View - Statue toppling in Colombia after a series of protests nationwide

30 June 2021 8:31 AM

Daft terror charges an innocent British child has been falsely accused.
 
Hungry black holes 2 of them ate up entire neutron stars. 



 

ANC postpones NEC meeting amid fears of violence in KZN by Zuma supporters

Politics Local

Should Ramaphosa & all ANC '17 presidential runners be obliged to reveal donors?

Politics

Banks and insurance companies must give loan payments, premiums relief - Cosatu

Local

Health Dept: People aged between 40-49 will be able to register for jabs soon

2 July 2021 8:01 PM

‘Jabs save lives’ - Gauteng Educ Dept alarmed as 9,000 teachers refuse vaccines

2 July 2021 6:35 PM

Malema: EFF leaders risk being arrested if October elections go ahead

2 July 2021 6:29 PM

