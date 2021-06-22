Were companies able to pay bonuses and incentives during Covid-19 pandemic?

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Absolutely critical that Ters payments are resumed as quickly as possible - Busa The Money Show talks to Martin Kingston (VP, Business Unity SA) about the business sector's call for Ters relief under Level 4. 30 June 2021 7:33 PM
'I knew I've done nothing wrong': Lesufi 'vindicated' by Public Protector report Ray White speaks to Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi for reaction on the findings revealing that he was not involved in the pr... 30 June 2021 5:51 PM
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals. 30 June 2021 6:46 PM
Busisiwe Mkhwebane aligns herself with minority ConCourt judgment on Jacob Zuma The Public Protector was asked about the court’s ruling after releasing reports on the outcomes of a number of investigations by h... 30 June 2021 3:53 PM
Mmusi Maimane: Local govt elections should go ahead as planned The former DA leader has made an oral submission at the inquiry into ensuring free and fair local government elections during COVI... 30 June 2021 2:30 PM
After 8 years, the POPI Act is fully enacted on 1 July 2021 Officially anyway, there are still some issues to resolve. 30 June 2021 7:15 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Reserve Bank turns 100: 'We play the role of safety net' during financial crises What is the role of the Reserve Bank in society? Clement Manyathela speaks to Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor and CEO of Prudential... 30 June 2021 11:33 AM
WATCH: Lost dog returns home at 3am and rings doorbell goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 June 2021 9:03 AM
WATCH: Learning new skills...19-year-old learning how to swim goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 June 2021 8:31 AM
#LocalRestaurantLove: How you can help your favourite restaurant survive Level 4 Bruce Whitfield talks to Suits & Sneakers CEO Mark Sham about a way to boost restaurants' take out sales during Level 4. 29 June 2021 9:12 PM
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
Kaizer Chiefs reach historic CAF Champions League final Amakhosi are through on a 1-0 goal aggregate after a 0-0 stalemate against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at FNB Stadium in Johannesb... 26 June 2021 8:27 PM
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
Seven-year-old racks up R25,000 bill in online games goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:57 AM
WATCH: Was that a slam dunk? Wrestling-themed gender reveal goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:38 AM
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals. 30 June 2021 6:46 PM
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence. 29 June 2021 8:42 PM
Petrol attendants should be prioritised for vaccination - FRA The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Reggie Sibiya, CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa. 29 June 2021 8:10 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Were companies able to pay bonuses and incentives during Covid-19 pandemic?

Were companies able to pay bonuses and incentives during Covid-19 pandemic?

22 June 2021 7:06 AM

As the country enters the third wave, the South African Rewards Association has warned that while some companies were able to be resilient, more job losses are on the cards. Yolanda Sedlmaier, Chartered Reward Specialist at the South African Reward Association (SARA)


The World View - Statue toppling in Colombia after a series of protests nationwide

30 June 2021 8:31 AM

Daft terror charges an innocent British child has been falsely accused.
 
Hungry black holes 2 of them ate up entire neutron stars. 



 

What’s Gone Viral - Learning new skills...19-year-old learning how to swim

30 June 2021 8:05 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

What Zuma Concourt judgment means for the rule of law and Constitution

30 June 2021 7:32 AM

The Constitutional Court has found former President Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months imprisonment. Bongani speaks to Reverend Frank Chikane, former Director-General in the Presidency and ANC veteran.

DA proposes reforms to Covid-19 vaccination programme

30 June 2021 7:29 AM

The DA has written to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, requesting that they consider entering into agreements with either private entities or provincial governments to speed up Covid-19 vaccine deliveries. Bongani speaks to DA leader John Steenhuisen.

 

Discovery SA runs mentorship marathon

29 June 2021 9:29 AM

Discovery SA is hosting a mentorship marathon to uplift and promote strong leadership in South Africa. Bongani speaks to Ruth Lewin, Head of Corporate Sustainability at Discovery SA.

The World View - Miami rubble search rescuers say they haven’t given up hope

29 June 2021 8:43 AM

The covid-19 World some rule changes in a number of countries.
 
The ultimate anti obesity invention it looks an instrument of torture. 



 

The economics and importance of Covid-19 vaccinations

29 June 2021 8:32 AM

Four weeks into the second phase of the country’s Covid-19 vaccination rollout, 702 and Discovery bring you a series to answer listeners’ questions about the vaccination process. Bongani speaks to Rosemary Harris, health policy expert at Discovery and Adjunct Professor in the School of Statistics and Actuarial Science at Wits University.

What’s Gone Viral - Was that a slam dunk? Wrestling-themed gender reveal

29 June 2021 8:18 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

The need for lifestyle audits and public representatives

29 June 2021 7:36 AM

The State Capture Inquiry continues to hear more evidence of public representatives who have allegedly received money from private companies and individuals. Bongani speaks to Steven Powell, Managing Director and lead investigator at ENSafrica.

 

Concourt to rule on Zuma’s contempt on court case

29 June 2021 7:04 AM

The Constitutional Court is set to make a judgement on whether former President Jacob Zuma is in contempt of court for ignoring an order to appear before the State Capture Inquiry. Bongani speaks to legal expert Advocate Romeo Nthambeleni.

'I knew I've done nothing wrong': Lesufi 'vindicated' by Public Protector report

Local

Busisiwe Mkhwebane aligns herself with minority ConCourt judgment on Jacob Zuma

Politics Local

'Vindicated' Zondo says Zuma sentencing reaffirms we’re all equal before the law

Politics Local

Donors pledge $700 mn to boost jab output by South Africa's Aspen

30 June 2021 7:56 PM

Nzimande: All universities won’t close but exams must be postponed

30 June 2021 7:37 PM

Tsakani: Municipalities with clean audits down from 33 to 27

30 June 2021 7:29 PM

