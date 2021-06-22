What’s Gone Viral with Clive Moagi.
Ethiopia has finally held its general elections. What is at stake for Africa's second most populous nation? Crystal also pays tribute to the late Professor Mzilikazi Khumalo.
A group of bikers from around Gauteng have rallied together rebuild a house for an elderly man in Tsakane. Bongani speaks to Phillimon Fakude, Chairperson of Kasi2Kasi Charity Runners.
Britain's brush with Russia after a Royal Navy incident in the Black Sea.
The cheerless Olympics the Tokyo games may not be much fun.
Health experts have expressed support for the South African Health Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA), as the EFF plans to protest at its head office, demanding Covid-19 vaccines. Bongani speaks to Professor Shabir Madhi, Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at Wits University.
Former British Member of Parliament Lord Peter Hain has urged the UK government to take more decisive action against the Guptas and companies that aided the family in corruption and state capture. Bongani speaks to Lord Peter Hain.
A Missing Italian Toddler found after a 48 hour search.
The accident prone Indiana Jones another accident for Harrison Ford.
Global research company Gartner predicts that 60 percent of large enterprises will be without passwords by the year 2022. Are passwords becoming obsolete? Simon Armstrong, Vice President of Product at Entersekt.
The Reach for a Dream Foundation is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the most people cooking online simultaneously. This initiative is to raise funds for children fighting life-threatening illnesses. Bongani speaks to Julia Sotirianakos, CEO of Reach for a Dream Foundation.
The inaugural Northern Cape Mining Investment Lekgotla begins today, where the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, Transnet and Nascence Advisory and Research will hold a series of discussions on the reconstruction and recovery of state owned enterprises. Bongani speaks to Transnet Group CEO Portia Derby.