South Africa to host mRNA technology hub for vaccines

The WHO, President Cyril Ramaphosa and French President Emmanuel Macron have announced plans to establish the very first COVID mRNA vaccine technology transfer hub to scale up production and access to COVID vaccines. Bongani speaks to Peter van Heusden, Senior Researcher at the South African Bioinformatics Institute, and Mustaqeem de Gama, a counsellor at South Africa’s Permanent Mission in Geneva.