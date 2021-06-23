Covid-19 vaccine rollout for teachers get underway

Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
16:00 - 19:00
16:00 - 19:00
Latest Local
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemi... 27 June 2021 3:39 PM
Kubayi-Ngubane urges public to be cautious as delta variant dominates infections The variant first identified in India and made its way on our shores in May this year, appears to be more dominant in South Africa... 27 June 2021 1:29 PM
Beer association warns against hard booze ban as SA awaits President's address The President will update the nation on what interventions will be taken, in the coming days, to try to curb the high infection ra... 27 June 2021 12:17 PM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 26 June 2021 8:50 PM
Ace Magashule accused of 'moving ground' every time he's in trouble African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa’s lawyer, Advocate Wim Trengrove, has accused the party’s suspended secr... 25 June 2021 12:16 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
Crypto explained - a guide to understanding digital money Collin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to understand how this new $1 trillion electronic currency asset class works. 25 June 2021 8:42 AM
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
702 nominated for South African Radio Awards commercial station of the year The largest talk radio station in the country has received more than 10 nominations. Station manager Thabisile Mbete says: 'We app... 24 June 2021 2:06 PM
'It is a gift that I believe I was given': Robert Marawa on being a broadcaster Robert Marawa says he's more than comfortable being in the industry he's been in for over two decades, adding that he's been offer... 24 June 2021 1:34 PM
Can your boss force you to be vaccinated against Covid-19? Yes, she can. But… The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Deale Attorneys labour lawyer Patrick Deale. 21 June 2021 7:02 PM
Kaizer Chiefs reach historic CAF Champions League final Amakhosi are through on a 1-0 goal aggregate after a 0-0 stalemate against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at FNB Stadium in Johannesb... 26 June 2021 8:27 PM
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
Keshav Maharaj hattrick history: 'This is just reward for all that hard work' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says it is just weird that a second hattrick by a South African cricketer in a Test since Geof... 22 June 2021 2:34 PM
WATCH: Babes and Mampintsha's reality show 'Uthando Lodumo' trailer released Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 June 2021 9:37 AM
WATCH: Jennifer Hudson's releases single 'Here I Am' from Aretha Franklin biopic Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 June 2021 9:15 AM
WATCH: Oprah Winfrey celebrates black fathers with OWN #HonoringOurKings special Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 June 2021 9:03 AM
SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin The Money Show interviews attorney Darren Hanekom and the FSCA's Brandon Topham about the alleged Africrypt crypto heist. 24 June 2021 6:54 PM
Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey. 23 June 2021 7:59 PM
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:15 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
'The last man standing': Africa remembers liberation founding father 'KK' Kenneth Kaunda, affectionately known as KK, became president of Zambia in 1964, when the southern African nation won its independe... 18 June 2021 12:38 PM
Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda passes away This is after the 97-year-old hero was admitted to the Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka earlier this week. 17 June 2021 4:40 PM
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management. 23 June 2021 6:54 PM
Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet The national ports authority will now be an independent subsidiary of Transnet - comment from transport economist Hlulani Mokwena. 22 June 2021 6:39 PM
'After 25 years in banking, wealth creation is not what drives me' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Colin Coleman, formerly of the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs (Yale University). 21 June 2021 8:14 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Covid-19 vaccine rollout for teachers get underway

Covid-19 vaccine rollout for teachers get underway

23 June 2021 7:40 AM

The Covid-19 vaccine rollout for teachers and essential workers in the education sector gets underway today. Bongani speaks to Edward Mosuwe, Head of Department in the Gauteng Education Department.


Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

25 June 2021 9:23 AM

Ethiopia has finally held its general elections. What is at stake for Africa’s second most populous nation? Crystal also pays tribute to the late Professor Mzilikazi Khumalo.

702 Weekly Favour: Gauteng bikers help to rebuild burnt down house

25 June 2021 8:44 AM

A group of bikers from around Gauteng have rallied together rebuild a house for an elderly man in Tsakane. Bongani speaks to Phillimon Fakude, Chairperson of Kasi2Kasi Charity Runners.

The World View - Miami tower block collapse dozens are missing in the rubble

25 June 2021 8:42 AM

Britain’s brush with Russia after a Royal Navy incident in the Black Sea.
 
The cheerless Olympics the Tokyo games may not be much fun. 

What’s Gone Viral

25 June 2021 8:08 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Clive Moagi.

Health experts express support for SAHPRA

25 June 2021 7:35 AM

Health experts have expressed support for the South African Health Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA), as the EFF plans to protest at its head office, demanding Covid-19 vaccines. Bongani speaks to Professor Shabir Madhi, Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at Wits University.

Lord Peter Hain urges British government to act against Guptas

25 June 2021 7:32 AM

Former British Member of Parliament Lord Peter Hain has urged the UK government to take more decisive action against the Guptas and companies that aided the family in corruption and state capture. Bongani speaks to Lord Peter Hain.

The World View - Misery for America’s child refugees the truth of a detention camp in Texas

24 June 2021 11:03 AM

A Missing Italian Toddler found after a 48 hour search.
 
The accident prone Indiana Jones another accident for Harrison Ford. 

 

Could passwords soon be a thing of the past?

24 June 2021 9:51 AM

Global research company Gartner predicts that 60 percent of large enterprises will be without passwords by the year 2022. Are passwords becoming obsolete? Simon Armstrong, Vice President of Product at Entersekt.

Reach for a Dream set to break Guinness World Record in online cooking initiative

24 June 2021 8:30 AM

The Reach for a Dream Foundation is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the most people cooking online simultaneously. This initiative is to raise funds for children fighting life-threatening illnesses. Bongani speaks to Julia Sotirianakos, CEO of Reach for a Dream Foundation.

Focus on SA’s freight in economic recovery

24 June 2021 7:37 AM

The inaugural Northern Cape Mining Investment Lekgotla begins today, where the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, Transnet and Nascence Advisory and Research will hold a series of discussions on the reconstruction and recovery of state owned enterprises. Bongani speaks to Transnet Group CEO Portia Derby.

Trending

Deputy President David Mabuza has requested leave from President Cyril Ramaphosa

Local

Kubayi-Ngubane urges public to be cautious as delta variant dominates infections

Local

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight

Local

EWN Highlights

DBE: Limpopo needs 1 more day to complete vaccine rollout for school staff

27 June 2021 3:49 PM

Still no arrests following Gugulethu mass shooting that claimed 8 lives

27 June 2021 2:06 PM

Kubayi-Ngubane urges public to be cautious as delta variant dominates infections

27 June 2021 1:29 PM

