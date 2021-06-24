Reach for a Dream set to break Guinness World Record in online cooking initiative

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:40
More job losses as 10219 businesses robbed in Gauteng
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Michael Shackleton MPL DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Community Safety
Today at 16:50
ConCourt set to rule on Zuma’s contempt of court case tomorrow
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist
Today at 17:10
Rise of the variants: What you need to know about the Delta variant in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele: Vice President for Research @ South African Medical Research Council and Member of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Vaccines
Today at 17:20
Inquiry probing feasibility of holding elections starts this week
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sy Mamabolo - Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)
Today at 18:08
EOH sues its co-founder Asher Bohbot and other executives
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
Today at 18:14
Sun International shuts down all hotels and resorts over level 4 lockdown restrictions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 18:15
Lockdown alert level 4: What should have the government done to cushion businesses that are in distress
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Neva Makgetla - Senior Economist at TIPS
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Meryl Pick - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Follow up: Food Lovers' markets versus Debbie Power of Nature's Gold Honey - Part 2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Debbie Power - owner at Nature’s Gold honey
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby: Smartwatches that have a pulse oximeter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:08
domestic workers are earning R2 536, while their monthly living costs are R2 890, meaning they’re forced to take on debt or reduce spending costs on vital items to make ends meet every month
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Aisha Pandor - Co-Founder at Sweepsouth
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature: Mike Maree the co-founder of Mugg n Bean and author of Bean There
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Maree - co-founder at Mugg & Bean
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money: Jazz musician Nduduzo Makhathini
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nduduzo Makhathini, Jazz Musician
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
'It's been very sad to see': Louis Botha Rea Vaya project delayed years later John Perlman speaks to Rehana Moosajee, the former Joburg MMC for Transport when Parks Tau was mayor, to find out what could be de... 28 June 2021 4:31 PM
There are questions as to whether we needed a blanket alcohol ban - Expert Professor Alex Van der Heever of the Wits University School of Governance says the original restrictions introduced weeks ago were... 28 June 2021 4:04 PM
Government says it has no money to help businesses hard-hit by level 4 lockdown Cosatu secretary-general Bheki Ntshalintshali tells Clement Manyathela that if government is committed to not destroying the econ... 28 June 2021 11:54 AM
ConCourt to rule on Zuma’s contempt of court matter on Tuesday The state capture commission approached the apex court after Zuma defied an earlier court order for him to appear at the inquiry a... 28 June 2021 11:38 AM
Alcohol groups disappointed, EFF calls for defiance until mass vaccination National Liquid Traders Council’s Lucky Ntimane said they were bitterly disappointed by the ban on alcohol trade for two weeks, ca... 28 June 2021 9:21 AM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 26 June 2021 8:50 PM
NTA says taxi sector will feel most impact of lockdown among transport business The National Taxi Alliance says its industry will be the hardest hit among public transport modes and is concerned about the lockd... 28 June 2021 4:09 PM
Entries flood in for #ThankYouTrucker Competition The aim of #ThankYouTrucker is to recognise, reward and celebrate our unsung heroes on the road - the public is keen to join in! 28 June 2021 11:46 AM
Crypto regulations - friend or foe? Collin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to understand how this new $1 trillion electronic currency asset class works. 28 June 2021 11:07 AM
WATCH: Duo launch $10,000 treasure hunt to cheer up people Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:31 AM
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
702 nominated for South African Radio Awards commercial station of the year The largest talk radio station in the country has received more than 10 nominations. Station manager Thabisile Mbete says: 'We app... 24 June 2021 2:06 PM
Kaizer Chiefs reach historic CAF Champions League final Amakhosi are through on a 1-0 goal aggregate after a 0-0 stalemate against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at FNB Stadium in Johannesb... 26 June 2021 8:27 PM
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
Keshav Maharaj hattrick history: 'This is just reward for all that hard work' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says it is just weird that a second hattrick by a South African cricketer in a Test since Geof... 22 June 2021 2:34 PM
WATCH: Babes and Mampintsha's reality show 'Uthando Lodumo' trailer released Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 June 2021 9:37 AM
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin The Money Show interviews attorney Darren Hanekom and the FSCA's Brandon Topham about the alleged Africrypt crypto heist. 24 June 2021 6:54 PM
Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey. 23 June 2021 7:59 PM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
'The last man standing': Africa remembers liberation founding father 'KK' Kenneth Kaunda, affectionately known as KK, became president of Zambia in 1964, when the southern African nation won its independe... 18 June 2021 12:38 PM
Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda passes away This is after the 97-year-old hero was admitted to the Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka earlier this week. 17 June 2021 4:40 PM
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management. 23 June 2021 6:54 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Reach for a Dream set to break Guinness World Record in online cooking initiative

24 June 2021 8:30 AM

The Reach for a Dream Foundation is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the most people cooking online simultaneously. This initiative is to raise funds for children fighting life-threatening illnesses. Bongani speaks to Julia Sotirianakos, CEO of Reach for a Dream Foundation.


Reach for a Dream Foundation breaks Guinness World Record

28 June 2021 9:20 AM

Reach for a Dream Foundation has broken the Guinness World Record for the most people cooking online simultaneously. What goes into breaking a Guinness World Record. Bongani speaks to Sofia Greenacre, adjudicator at Guinness World Records.

The World View - Exodus In Bangladesh 3 days before a strict lockdown in the capital

28 June 2021 8:35 AM

Health & Hypocrisy a sex scandal forces a U.K. cabinet minister out.

The US heatwave now hitting states in the North West.
 
The UFO File the Pentagon has reached an inconclusive conclusion. 

What’s Gone Viral - Police launch man hunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France

28 June 2021 8:09 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

South Africa moves to adjusted level 4 lockdown

28 June 2021 7:39 AM

South Africa has been moved to alert level 4 lockdown, as Covid-19 infections continue to surge. Bongani speaks to Professor Koleka Mlisana, co-chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19.

Gauteng cancels elective surgeries to free up beds

28 June 2021 7:03 AM

Gauteng province accounts of 60 percent of South Africa’s new Covid-19 cases. What is the impact of this in the province’s healthcare system? Bongani speaks to Mark Heywood, Editor of Maverick Citizen.

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

25 June 2021 9:23 AM

Ethiopia has finally held its general elections. What is at stake for Africa’s second most populous nation? Crystal also pays tribute to the late Professor Mzilikazi Khumalo.

702 Weekly Favour: Gauteng bikers help to rebuild burnt down house

25 June 2021 8:44 AM

A group of bikers from around Gauteng have rallied together rebuild a house for an elderly man in Tsakane. Bongani speaks to Phillimon Fakude, Chairperson of Kasi2Kasi Charity Runners.

The World View - Miami tower block collapse dozens are missing in the rubble

25 June 2021 8:42 AM

Britain’s brush with Russia after a Royal Navy incident in the Black Sea.
 
The cheerless Olympics the Tokyo games may not be much fun. 

What’s Gone Viral

25 June 2021 8:08 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Clive Moagi.

Health experts express support for SAHPRA

25 June 2021 7:35 AM

Health experts have expressed support for the South African Health Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA), as the EFF plans to protest at its head office, demanding Covid-19 vaccines. Bongani speaks to Professor Shabir Madhi, Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at Wits University.

Trending

There are questions as to whether we needed a blanket alcohol ban - Expert

Local

Government says it has no money to help businesses hard-hit by level 4 lockdown

Local Business

We are in a crisis and we need to mobilise resources - Professor Koleka Mlisana

Local

EWN Highlights

SA shoppers earning R10k+ prioritise prices through sales, new study finds

28 June 2021 3:38 PM

SA’s apartheid racial classification laws scrapped 30 years ago

28 June 2021 3:08 PM

Kodwa: R1m I got from EOH head wasn’t donation from TSS to ANC

28 June 2021 1:59 PM

