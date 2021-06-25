Health experts express support for SAHPRA

Health experts have expressed support for the South African Health Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA), as the EFF plans to protest at its head office, demanding Covid-19 vaccines. Bongani speaks to Professor Shabir Madhi, Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at Wits University.
Discovery SA is hosting a mentorship marathon to uplift and promote strong leadership in South Africa. Bongani speaks to Ruth Lewin, Head of Corporate Sustainability at Discovery SA.
The covid-19 World some rule changes in a number of countries.
The ultimate anti obesity invention it looks an instrument of torture.
Four weeks into the second phase of the country's Covid-19 vaccination rollout, 702 and Discovery bring you a series to answer listeners' questions about the vaccination process. Bongani speaks to Rosemary Harris, health policy expert at Discovery and Adjunct Professor in the School of Statistics and Actuarial Science at Wits University.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
The State Capture Inquiry continues to hear more evidence of public representatives who have allegedly received money from private companies and individuals. Bongani speaks to Steven Powell, Managing Director and lead investigator at ENSafrica.
The Constitutional Court is set to make a judgement on whether former President Jacob Zuma is in contempt of court for ignoring an order to appear before the State Capture Inquiry. Bongani speaks to legal expert Advocate Romeo Nthambeleni.
Reach for a Dream Foundation has broken the Guinness World Record for the most people cooking online simultaneously. What goes into breaking a Guinness World Record. Bongani speaks to Sofia Greenacre, adjudicator at Guinness World Records.
Health & Hypocrisy a sex scandal forces a U.K. cabinet minister out.
The US heatwave now hitting states in the North West.
The UFO File the Pentagon has reached an inconclusive conclusion.
South Africa has been moved to alert level 4 lockdown, as Covid-19 infections continue to surge. Bongani speaks to Professor Koleka Mlisana, co-chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19.