What’s Gone Viral - Police launch man hunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.
Daft terror charges an innocent British child has been falsely accused.
Hungry black holes 2 of them ate up entire neutron stars.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Constitutional Court has found former President Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months imprisonment. Bongani speaks to Reverend Frank Chikane, former Director-General in the Presidency and ANC veteran.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The DA has written to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, requesting that they consider entering into agreements with either private entities or provincial governments to speed up Covid-19 vaccine deliveries. Bongani speaks to DA leader John Steenhuisen.
Discovery SA is hosting a mentorship marathon to uplift and promote strong leadership in South Africa. Bongani speaks to Ruth Lewin, Head of Corporate Sustainability at Discovery SA.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The covid-19 World some rule changes in a number of countries.
The ultimate anti obesity invention it looks an instrument of torture.
Four weeks into the second phase of the country’s Covid-19 vaccination rollout, 702 and Discovery bring you a series to answer listeners’ questions about the vaccination process. Bongani speaks to Rosemary Harris, health policy expert at Discovery and Adjunct Professor in the School of Statistics and Actuarial Science at Wits University.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The State Capture Inquiry continues to hear more evidence of public representatives who have allegedly received money from private companies and individuals. Bongani speaks to Steven Powell, Managing Director and lead investigator at ENSafrica.
The Constitutional Court is set to make a judgement on whether former President Jacob Zuma is in contempt of court for ignoring an order to appear before the State Capture Inquiry. Bongani speaks to legal expert Advocate Romeo Nthambeleni.LISTEN TO PODCAST