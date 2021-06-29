The economics and importance of Covid-19 vaccinations

Four weeks into the second phase of the country’s Covid-19 vaccination rollout, 702 and Discovery bring you a series to answer listeners’ questions about the vaccination process. Bongani speaks to Rosemary Harris, health policy expert at Discovery and Adjunct Professor in the School of Statistics and Actuarial Science at Wits University.
A tense humanitarian ceasefire has been put in place between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front. The World Health Organisation has warned of mounting Covid-19 cases in Africa, the countries on the continent struggle to secure enough vaccines.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Female online abuse 200 high profile women want social media action.
The Princess Diana statue William & Harry unite for an unveiling.
Kgabo Cars, which has been operating for 11 years, continues to produce skilled youths to enter the field of car mechanics. Now, the company is focusing on empowering women. Bongani speaks to Isaac Boshomane, owner of Kgabo Cars.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” FairbairnLISTEN TO PODCAST
Veteran journalist and author Michela Wrong’s latest book reflects on regime of Rwanda President Paul Kagame. While receiving praise for prioritizing healthcare, education and economic growth, there is a more darker side to governance. Bongani speaks to Michela Wrong.
There are growing calls for government to allow companies to rollout out their own Covid-19 vaccination plans. Bongani speaks to Martin Kingston, vice-president at Business Unity South Africa.
Death by Judo a 7 year old in Japan was treated as a rag doll.
A flying car the so-called Air car has been tested out in Slovakia.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
As the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic takes a hold in Gauteng, healthcare workers are experiencing high volumes of patients testing positive for Covid-19, while in hospitals healthcare workers are working long hours to manage the volume of patients. Bongani speaks to healthcare workers in the public and private sector about their experience of the Covid-19 pandemic.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Daft terror charges an innocent British child has been falsely accused.
Hungry black holes 2 of them ate up entire neutron stars.