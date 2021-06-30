What’s Gone Viral - Learning new skills...19-year-old learning how to swim

Streaming issues? Report here
LISTEN: When and how to disclosure your mental health condition to your employer Refiloe Mpakanyane talks to Clinical Psychologist Khosi Jiyane about what to consider when you talk to your employer. 4 July 2021 11:01 AM
ANC KZN backs Zuma’s rescission application to the ConCourt ANC KZN chairperson Sihle Zikalala said they were currently trying to fix differences within key sectors of society as Zuma’s deba... 4 July 2021 10:26 AM
Health workers urged to discuss vaccine benefits, risks with pregnant women The Department of Health announced on Saturday that all pregnant and breastfeeding women who are eligible to be vaccinated can rec... 4 July 2021 9:47 AM
WATCH LIVE: Zuma's public address on ConCourt ruling, upcoming rescission bid Former President Jacob Zuma gives a public address live from his Nkandla homestead on matters pertaining to the Constitutional Cou... 4 July 2021 4:53 PM
Zuma could dodge jail for now as ConCourt agrees to hear rescission application Jacob Zuma filed an urgent application on Friday, calling on the apex court to relook its decision to have him incarcerated. 3 July 2021 4:56 PM
ANC postpones NEC meeting amid fears of violence in KZN by Zuma supporters The party’s deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte announced the decision taken by ANC top officials in a statement. 2 July 2021 3:31 PM
Zama Ngwenya details journey of starting spices business during a pandemic Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Zama Ngwenya about her spice business and how the pandemic affected her shuttle business. 3 July 2021 11:12 AM
Sit-down restaurants won't survive Level 4: Restaurant Collective's plea to govt Bruce Whitfield talks to The Restaurant Collective's Grace Harding about alternatives for the industry. 1 July 2021 8:48 PM
Sars launches first fully-virtual tax filing season (for a shrunken tax base) Sars offices will be closed for walk-ins for the next six weeks. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 1 July 2021 7:47 PM
US woman making tea skill leaves TikTok users bluffed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 July 2021 9:04 AM
PICS: Dog owner sharing moments with taxidermied dog goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 July 2021 8:46 AM
'Huge refund paid in but credit card suspended as I didn't do minimum payment!' Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show why FNB is reviewing its policy after she took up the case of a credit card client. 1 July 2021 7:29 PM
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
Kaizer Chiefs reach historic CAF Champions League final Amakhosi are through on a 1-0 goal aggregate after a 0-0 stalemate against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at FNB Stadium in Johannesb... 26 June 2021 8:27 PM
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
Seven-year-old racks up R25,000 bill in online games goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:57 AM
WATCH: Was that a slam dunk? Wrestling-themed gender reveal goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:38 AM
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals. 30 June 2021 6:46 PM
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence. 29 June 2021 8:42 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
What’s Gone Viral - Learning new skills...19-year-old learning how to swim

What’s Gone Viral - Learning new skills...19-year-old learning how to swim

30 June 2021 8:05 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.


Africa Fridays with Litha Mpondwana

2 July 2021 9:25 AM

A tense humanitarian ceasefire has been put in place between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front. The World Health Organisation has warned of mounting Covid-19 cases in Africa, the countries on the continent struggle to secure enough vaccines.

The World View - China’s sabre rattling president has issued all kinds of warnings

2 July 2021 8:47 AM

Female online abuse 200 high profile women want social media action.
 
The Princess Diana statue William & Harry unite for an unveiling.

 

702 Weekly Favour: Kgabo Cars provides opportunities to the youth interested in car mechanics

2 July 2021 8:31 AM

Kgabo Cars, which has been operating for 11 years, continues to produce skilled youths to enter the field of car mechanics. Now, the company is focusing on empowering women. Bongani speaks to Isaac Boshomane, owner of Kgabo Cars.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - Dog owner sharing moments with taxidermied dog

2 July 2021 8:21 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

Do Not Disturb: the story of Rwanda and a regime gone wrong

2 July 2021 7:36 AM

Veteran journalist and author Michela Wrong’s latest book reflects on regime of Rwanda President Paul Kagame. While receiving praise for prioritizing healthcare, education and economic growth, there is a more darker side to governance. Bongani speaks to Michela Wrong.

 

Private sector calling for decentralization of vaccine procurement & distribution

2 July 2021 7:06 AM

There are growing calls for government to allow companies to rollout out their own Covid-19 vaccination plans. Bongani speaks to Martin Kingston, vice-president at Business Unity South Africa.

 

The World View - Heatwave deaths in Canada as record temperatures continue

1 July 2021 8:34 AM

Death by Judo a 7 year old in Japan was treated as a rag doll.
 
A flying car the so-called Air car has been tested out in Slovakia.

 

What’s Gone Viral - Picasso painting recovered after 9 years slips to the floor

1 July 2021 8:01 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

In the coal face of the Covid-19 pandemic

1 July 2021 7:18 AM

As the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic takes a hold in Gauteng, healthcare workers are experiencing high volumes of patients testing positive for Covid-19, while in hospitals healthcare workers are working long hours to manage the volume of patients. Bongani speaks to healthcare workers in the public and private sector about their experience of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The World View - Statue toppling in Colombia after a series of protests nationwide

30 June 2021 8:31 AM

Daft terror charges an innocent British child has been falsely accused.
 
Hungry black holes 2 of them ate up entire neutron stars. 



 

WATCH LIVE: Zuma's public address on ConCourt ruling, upcoming rescission bid

Politics

COVID-19: SA records 26,485 new cases, majority in Gauteng with 16,091 cases

Local

ANC KZN backs Zuma’s rescission application to the ConCourt

Politics Local

'Let's not play with war,' Nzimande seemingly warns pro-Zuma supporters

4 July 2021 5:09 PM

WATCH LIVE: Zuma's public address on ConCourt ruling, upcoming rescission bid

4 July 2021 4:53 PM

Cele, Sitole to be among first in police sector to get COVID-19 jab on Monday

4 July 2021 3:59 PM

