In the coal face of the Covid-19 pandemic

Guest: Lawson Naidoo, CASAC Executive Secretary,



The Constitutional Court will hear former President Jacob Zuma’s application for a rescission of the 15 month prison sentence for contempt of court. The former President has also approached the High Court in Pietermaritzburg to interdict his arrest until the Concourt matter has been heard. Bongani speaks to Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac).

