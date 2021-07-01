In the coal face of the Covid-19 pandemic

As the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic takes a hold in Gauteng, healthcare workers are experiencing high volumes of patients testing positive for Covid-19, while in hospitals healthcare workers are working long hours to manage the volume of patients. Bongani speaks to healthcare workers in the public and private sector about their experience of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Guest: CHWAYITISA FUTSHANE PRODUCER/EXECUTIVE PRODUCER
M-Net’s new series, Strangers You Know, uncovers some of the most unthinkable murders in South Africa. Bongani speaks to Chwayitisa Futshane, executive producer of Strangers You Know.
Guest: Lawson Naidoo, CASAC Executive Secretary,
The Constitutional Court will hear former President Jacob Zuma’s application for a rescission of the 15 month prison sentence for contempt of court. The former President has also approached the High Court in Pietermaritzburg to interdict his arrest until the Concourt matter has been heard. Bongani speaks to Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac).
Guest: ONGAMA MTIMKA, POLITICAL ANALYST, NELSON MANDELA METROPOLITAN UNIVERSITY
Former President Jacob Zuma addressed hundreds of supporters who gathered in Nkandla this weekend, to protest against the 15 month prison sentence handed to him. How much influence does former President Zuma still have in the country’s political landscape. Bongani speaks to Ongama Mtimka, a political analyst based at Nelson Mandela University.
Guest: DR. GUY LAMB, CRIMINOLOGY EXPERT, STELLENBOSCH UNIVERSITY
Supporters of former President Jacob Zuma gathered outside his Nkandla homestead, as tensions arose following the Concourt judgement against the former President. Bongani speaks to Dr Guy Lamb, a criminologist expert based at Stellenbosch University
A tense humanitarian ceasefire has been put in place between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front. The World Health Organisation has warned of mounting Covid-19 cases in Africa, the countries on the continent struggle to secure enough vaccines.
Female online abuse 200 high profile women want social media action.
The Princess Diana statue William & Harry unite for an unveiling.
Kgabo Cars, which has been operating for 11 years, continues to produce skilled youths to enter the field of car mechanics. Now, the company is focusing on empowering women. Bongani speaks to Isaac Boshomane, owner of Kgabo Cars.
Veteran journalist and author Michela Wrong’s latest book reflects on regime of Rwanda President Paul Kagame. While receiving praise for prioritizing healthcare, education and economic growth, there is a more darker side to governance. Bongani speaks to Michela Wrong.