Private sector calling for decentralization of vaccine procurement & distribution

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:10
NIDS-CRAM Wave 5 results - vaccines, hunger, dropout, employment, and mental health
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Servaas van der Berg, Professor of Economics at the University of Stellenbosch
Today at 16:20
Professional Pastry Chef Starts Home Lessons to Survive Level 4
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Phillimon Ngomani
Today at 16:40
#PromisesPromises: Military hospitals lie in intensive care as funds go to waste
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Erika Gibson
Today at 16:50
EWN: CATA: spike in deadly taxi violence in CT due to disputes around routes
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Today at 17:10
Outlining Correctional services processes
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Singabakho Nxumalo - Spokesperson at Department of Correctional Services
Today at 18:09
JZ’s presidency: where and when it started going pear shape
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adriaan Basson - editor-in-chief. at News24
Today at 18:13
DP World wants to swallow up Imperial Logistics
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mohammed Akoojee - CEO at Imperial Logistics
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Petri Redelinghuys - Founder at Herenya Capital Advisors
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Side Hustle Fund - Self-awareness is a super power.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - Liquidity moments over an entrepreneur's business career to get to a net worth of R100m
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance: Staying invested is more important than when you invest
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Family discovered the grave of their loved one has been dug open. Cemeteries manager for Johannesburg City Parks Reggie Moloi says although they are still investigating the matter, they take full... 8 July 2021 2:33 PM
Thuli Madonsela: Zuma has on many occasions taken our democracy to the brink. Mandy Wiener speaks to former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela about Jacob Zuma's arrest. 8 July 2021 1:26 PM
'Former president Zuma is currently in isolation' - Correctional Services. Correctional Services' spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo says the former president is currently being assessed and will be placed i... 8 July 2021 11:09 AM
View all Local
Former president Jacob Zuma arrested, spends first night in custody. Bongani Bingwa speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma about what happened in Nkandla last night. 8 July 2021 6:45 AM
All systems go for Ters? Cabinet reportedly approves resumption of payments. 'We are told Cabinet has approved it.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa. 7 July 2021 6:59 PM
Claim there would be a civil war is overemphasising Zuma's following - Analyst. Mandy Wiener speaks to political analyst Ongama Mtimka about the former president's ongoing contempt of court case. 7 July 2021 1:53 PM
View all Politics
Business interruption claims: 'Insurers profiting while stalling on payments'. Insurers are turning their backs on the tourism, hospitality sector says ICA. The Money Show talks to consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 7 July 2021 8:52 PM
Work in hospitality, liquor sectors? Cape Academy offers you free wine course. Bruce Whitfield interviews the Cape Wine Academy's Heidi Duminy about the free online course being offered during Level 4. 7 July 2021 7:33 PM
Is China calling a deer a horse? An old Chinese proverb may reveal what the future holds for the most successful economy this century. 7 July 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
It is not ideal to be locked down for so long - Tendai 'The Beast' Mtawarira. The former Springbok star says his parents gave him and his siblings a good foundation in life, ensuring they were educated. 8 July 2021 1:29 PM
Old Mutual's risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020. Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection. 8 July 2021 11:42 AM
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use. Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign. 7 July 2021 7:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
It is crisis management time as Covid-19 hits Springbok camp. Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says Springboks and Lions medical teams and management are now frantic trying to stem the spre... 7 July 2021 2:14 PM
Gavin Hunt joins the Chilli Boys as head coach. Gavin Hunt had led Amakhosi to the CAF Champions League semi-final but the team still gave him the boot and replaced him with form... 7 July 2021 1:49 PM
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France. Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: 'The clock must untick itself' Edward Zuma leaves tweeps in stitches. Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2021 8:32 AM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible. Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
WATCH: Ntando Duma drops F-bombs when confronted for using disability parking. Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 July 2021 8:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Old Mutual's risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020. Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection. 8 July 2021 11:42 AM
Sars joins forces with USA's IRS to crack down on financial crime, tax dodgers. Sars is teaming up with the IRS and also locally with Saica. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 6 July 2021 7:03 PM
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
View all World
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa. WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom'. Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini. The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
View all Africa
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use. Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign. 7 July 2021 7:13 PM
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
'We can't take an extension of lockdown. We're out of ideas!' Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 5 July 2021 7:34 PM
View all Opinion

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Private sector calling for decentralization of vaccine procurement & distribution

Private sector calling for decentralization of vaccine procurement & distribution

2 July 2021 7:06 AM

There are growing calls for government to allow companies to rollout out their own Covid-19 vaccination plans. Bongani speaks to Martin Kingston, vice-president at Business Unity South Africa.

 


Henni Heymans, CEO of Stratacol & MiVoice

8 July 2021 9:05 AM

MiVoice, the revolutionary new proudly South African app is taking the country by storm by empowering and formalising one of the largest informal economies in our country

Richard Calland, Associate Professor in Public Law at UCT

8 July 2021 8:28 AM

Former President Jacob Zuma is now in custody in Estcourt, KwaZulu Natal. 

Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Political Reporter

8 July 2021 7:06 AM

After several last-ditch attempts to avoid detention, former President Jacob Zuma is now in prison.

Nkosikhona Duma, Eyewitness News reporter

8 July 2021 6:28 AM

The Department of Correctional Services has confirmed that former President Jacob Zuma was taken into custody at the Estcourt Correctional Centre.

Idols SA returns for 17th season

7 July 2021 9:02 AM

Guest: Proverb, Host and producer of Idols SA  

The journey to find the next Mzansi music Idol is about to begin. Idols SA season 17 returns on the television screens this Sunday 11 July at 17:30

The World View with Adam Gilchrist - A Vacuum In Afghanistan (details emerge of America’s sudden pull out)

7 July 2021 8:30 AM

Guest: Adam Gilchrist

A.I. Battlefield Weapons (used by the British army for the 1st time).

Bubbles Wars (a trade tiff between France & Russia over champagne).

What's Gone Viral

7 July 2021 8:00 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

What has brought eSwatini to the brink?

7 July 2021 7:36 AM

Guest: Bheki Makhubu, Editor of The Nation magazine 

Censorship and media freedom has been major concern for years eSwatini. Over the past week, there have been widespread protests eSwatini, which have led to some violence between security forces and protestors. Bheki Makhubu, the editor of the Nation magazine eSwatini, knows much about issues of censorship in the kingdom. In 2014, he spent over a year in prison for writing about the abuse of power eSwatini

What you need to know about the Covid-19 Lambda variant

7 July 2021 7:06 AM

Guest: Prof. Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Research & Innovation at UKZN

A new Covid-19 variant is causing concern around the world at an alarming rate. Lambda has been making news headlines this week after the New York Post claimed the highly contagious variant may be resistant to vaccines. While the variant has not been detected in South Africa, what do we need to know about this mutation?

The South African Institute of Professional Accountants is offering free accounting and maths support

6 July 2021 9:04 AM

Guest: KARL SMITH, SENIOR MANAGER: EDUCATION, TRAINING AND MEMBER SUPPORT OF SAIPA, THE SOUTH AFRICAN INSTITUTE OF PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANTS

The South African Institute of Professional Accountants is offering free accounting and maths support to grade 12 learners preparing for their final high school examinations

Thuli Madonsela: Zuma has on many occasions taken our democracy to the brink

Local Politics

Minister Angie Motshekga pleads for extension as more education staff need jabs

Local

'Former president Zuma is currently in isolation' - Correctional Services

Local

FUL: Jacob Zuma’s jailing a bright day for SA’s constitutional democracy.

8 July 2021 3:43 PM

Ex-ANC MP Vincent Smith facing more charges linked to Bosasa corruption

8 July 2021 2:56 PM

Individuals threatening conflict over Zuma being jailed are misled - ANCVL

8 July 2021 2:44 PM

