Private sector calling for decentralization of vaccine procurement & distribution

There are growing calls for government to allow companies to rollout out their own Covid-19 vaccination plans. Bongani speaks to Martin Kingston, vice-president at Business Unity South Africa.
Former President Jacob Zuma is now in custody in Estcourt, KwaZulu Natal.
Guest: Proverb, Host and producer of Idols SA
The journey to find the next Mzansi music Idol is about to begin. Idols SA season 17 returns on the television screens this Sunday 11 July at 17:30
Guest: Adam Gilchrist
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn
Guest: Bheki Makhubu, Editor of The Nation magazine
Censorship and media freedom has been major concern for years eSwatini. Over the past week, there have been widespread protests eSwatini, which have led to some violence between security forces and protestors. Bheki Makhubu, the editor of the Nation magazine eSwatini, knows much about issues of censorship in the kingdom. In 2014, he spent over a year in prison for writing about the abuse of power eSwatini
Guest: Prof. Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Research & Innovation at UKZN
A new Covid-19 variant is causing concern around the world at an alarming rate. Lambda has been making news headlines this week after the New York Post claimed the highly contagious variant may be resistant to vaccines. While the variant has not been detected in South Africa, what do we need to know about this mutation?
Guest: KARL SMITH, SENIOR MANAGER: EDUCATION, TRAINING AND MEMBER SUPPORT OF SAIPA, THE SOUTH AFRICAN INSTITUTE OF PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANTS
The South African Institute of Professional Accountants is offering free accounting and maths support to grade 12 learners preparing for their final high school examinations