702 Weekly Favour: Kgabo Cars provides opportunities to the youth interested in car mechanics

Kgabo Cars, which has been operating for 11 years, continues to produce skilled youths to enter the field of car mechanics. Now, the company is focusing on empowering women. Bongani speaks to Isaac Boshomane, owner of Kgabo Cars.
Guest: KARL SMITH, SENIOR MANAGER: EDUCATION, TRAINING AND MEMBER SUPPORT OF SAIPA, THE SOUTH AFRICAN INSTITUTE OF PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANTS
The South African Institute of Professional Accountants is offering free accounting and maths support to grade 12 learners preparing for their final high school examinations
Guest: Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (Sars)
SARS has noted that a survey conducted last year shows that there has been a turning point in tax morality, with growing signs of a tax revolt where people feel morally justified to withhold or fiddle with their tax. The SARS commissioner has warned against the tax revolt and how it will impact on service delivery and hit hard on the poor.
Guest: Anton Van Dalsen - Freedom Under Law Legal Councillor
Pietermaritzburg High Court will this morning hear an application from former President Zuma’s application to interdict Minister of Police Bheki Cele and the police from arresting him until the Concourt has heard his fresh application. In his papers to both the court and the Constitutional Court Zuma has pleaded ill-health, penury and poor legal advice.
Guest: CHWAYITISA FUTSHANE PRODUCER/EXECUTIVE PRODUCER
M-Net’s new series, Strangers You Know, uncovers some of the most unthinkable murders in South Africa. Bongani speaks to Chwayitisa Futshane, executive producer of Strangers You Know.
Guest: Lawson Naidoo, CASAC Executive Secretary,
The Constitutional Court will hear former President Jacob Zuma’s application for a rescission of the 15 month prison sentence for contempt of court. The former President has also approached the High Court in Pietermaritzburg to interdict his arrest until the Concourt matter has been heard. Bongani speaks to Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac).
Guest: ONGAMA MTIMKA, POLITICAL ANALYST, NELSON MANDELA METROPOLITAN UNIVERSITY
Former President Jacob Zuma addressed hundreds of supporters who gathered in Nkandla this weekend, to protest against the 15 month prison sentence handed to him. How much influence does former President Zuma still have in the country’s political landscape. Bongani speaks to Ongama Mtimka, a political analyst based at Nelson Mandela University.
Guest: DR. GUY LAMB, CRIMINOLOGY EXPERT, STELLENBOSCH UNIVERSITY
Supporters of former President Jacob Zuma gathered outside his Nkandla homestead, as tensions arose following the Concourt judgement against the former President. Bongani speaks to Dr Guy Lamb, a criminologist expert based at Stellenbosch University
A tense humanitarian ceasefire has been put in place between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front. The World Health Organisation has warned of mounting Covid-19 cases in Africa, the countries on the continent struggle to secure enough vaccines.