What’s Gone Viral

Guest: Bheki Makhubu, Editor of The Nation magazine



Censorship and media freedom has been major concern for years eSwatini. Over the past week, there have been widespread protests eSwatini, which have led to some violence between security forces and protestors. Bheki Makhubu, the editor of the Nation magazine eSwatini, knows much about issues of censorship in the kingdom. In 2014, he spent over a year in prison for writing about the abuse of power eSwatini

