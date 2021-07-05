Strangers You Know: a New true-crimes series on M-Net

Guest: CHWAYITISA FUTSHANE PRODUCER/EXECUTIVE PRODUCER
M-Net’s new series, Strangers You Know, uncovers some of the most unthinkable murders in South Africa. Bongani speaks to Chwayitisa Futshane, executive producer of Strangers You Know.
Guest: Proverb, Host and producer of Idols SA
The journey to find the next Mzansi music Idol is about to begin. Idols SA season 17 returns on the television screens this Sunday 11 July at 17:30
Guest: Adam Gilchrist
A.I. Battlefield Weapons (used by the British army for the 1st time).
Bubbles Wars (a trade tiff between France & Russia over champagne).
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn
Guest: Bheki Makhubu, Editor of The Nation magazine
Censorship and media freedom has been major concern for years eSwatini. Over the past week, there have been widespread protests eSwatini, which have led to some violence between security forces and protestors. Bheki Makhubu, the editor of the Nation magazine eSwatini, knows much about issues of censorship in the kingdom. In 2014, he spent over a year in prison for writing about the abuse of power eSwatini
Guest: Prof. Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Research & Innovation at UKZN
A new Covid-19 variant is causing concern around the world at an alarming rate. Lambda has been making news headlines this week after the New York Post claimed the highly contagious variant may be resistant to vaccines. While the variant has not been detected in South Africa, what do we need to know about this mutation?
Guest: KARL SMITH, SENIOR MANAGER: EDUCATION, TRAINING AND MEMBER SUPPORT OF SAIPA, THE SOUTH AFRICAN INSTITUTE OF PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANTS
The South African Institute of Professional Accountants is offering free accounting and maths support to grade 12 learners preparing for their final high school examinations
Guest: Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (Sars)
SARS has noted that a survey conducted last year shows that there has been a turning point in tax morality, with growing signs of a tax revolt where people feel morally justified to withhold or fiddle with their tax. The SARS commissioner has warned against the tax revolt and how it will impact on service delivery and hit hard on the poor.
Guest: Anton Van Dalsen - Freedom Under Law Legal Councillor
Pietermaritzburg High Court will this morning hear an application from former President Zuma’s application to interdict Minister of Police Bheki Cele and the police from arresting him until the Concourt has heard his fresh application. In his papers to both the court and the Constitutional Court Zuma has pleaded ill-health, penury and poor legal advice.