Idols SA returns for 17th season

Guest: Proverb, Host and producer of Idols SA
The journey to find the next Mzansi music Idol is about to begin. Idols SA season 17 returns on the television screens this Sunday 11 July at 17:30
Today, South Sudan, Africa’s youngest nation is 10 years old.
Is there reason to celebrate for South Sudan?
What is the mood like in Juba today?
Music: Angelique Kidjo has a new single out called “Dignity”, featuring Yemi Alade.
Olympic Changes (covid cases are sparking more Games restrictions).
The World’s Tallest Sandcastle (a welcome distraction for the Danes).
Guest: Lexi Monzeglio, co-founder and chef at Lexi’s Health Eatery
Due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Lexi's healthy eatery is raising funds to pay salaries for its staff.
While take-outs have been allowed in the country’s alert level 4 of lockdown, it still not enough to make ends meet for Lexi’s Health Eatery.
Lexi’s Healthy Eatery is known as the mostly vegan, whole food restaurant. There are now four branches of Lexi’s dotted around Gauteng and one in Sea Point, Cape Town.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn
Guest: William Gumede, Associate Professor at the Wits University School of Governance
While former President Jacob Zuma is serving his 15-months jail term, this morning two judgements will be delivered today – the Pietermaritzburg High Court will rule on whether Zuma should be granted an interdict of his arrest, while the Gauteng High Court will deliver judgement on the ANC vs. Ace Magashule over his suspension by the ANC.
MiVoice, the revolutionary new proudly South African app is taking the country by storm by empowering and formalising one of the largest informal economies in our country
Former President Jacob Zuma is now in custody in Estcourt, KwaZulu Natal.
The Department of Correctional Services has confirmed that former President Jacob Zuma was taken into custody at the Estcourt Correctional Centre.