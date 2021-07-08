Nkosikhona Duma, Eyewitness News reporter

Guest: Lexi Monzeglio, co-founder and chef at Lexi’s Health Eatery



Due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Lexi's healthy eatery is raising funds to pay salaries for its staff.



While take-outs have been allowed in the country’s alert level 4 of lockdown, it still not enough to make ends meet for Lexi’s Health Eatery.



Lexi’s Healthy Eatery is known as the mostly vegan, whole food restaurant. There are now four branches of Lexi’s dotted around Gauteng and one in Sea Point, Cape Town.

arrow_forward