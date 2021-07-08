Henni Heymans, CEO of Stratacol & MiVoice

MiVoice, the revolutionary new proudly South African app is taking the country by storm by empowering and formalising one of the largest informal economies in our country
Tennis player Kgothatso Montjane flew the South African flag high, reaching the Wimbledon final in the ladies wheelchair and doubles competition. Bongani speaks to Kgothatso Montjane.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nedbank Business Ignite is back. This year, the campaign celebrates small and medium-sized enterprises that have adopted new business models for a post-Covid 19 reality. Bongani speaks to Matsi Modise, founder and Managing Director Furaha Afrika Holdings.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mom left astonished as son brings sexy underwear for her hospital stayLISTEN TO PODCAST
Protestors have continued to loot and cause damage in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal. Bongani speaks to Major-General Mathapelo Peters; Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association and policing specialist Eldred de Klerk.LISTEN TO PODCAST
As violent protests in KwaZulu Natal and parts of Gauteng continue, there are concerns they could spread to other parts of the country. Bongani speaks to anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Today, South Sudan, Africa’s youngest nation is 10 years old.
Is there reason to celebrate for South Sudan?
What is the mood like in Juba today?
Music: Angelique Kidjo has a new single out called “Dignity”, featuring Yemi Alade.
Olympic Changes (covid cases are sparking more Games restrictions).
The World’s Tallest Sandcastle (a welcome distraction for the Danes).
Guest: Lexi Monzeglio, co-founder and chef at Lexi’s Health Eatery
Due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Lexi's healthy eatery is raising funds to pay salaries for its staff.
While take-outs have been allowed in the country’s alert level 4 of lockdown, it still not enough to make ends meet for Lexi’s Health Eatery.
Lexi’s Healthy Eatery is known as the mostly vegan, whole food restaurant. There are now four branches of Lexi’s dotted around Gauteng and one in Sea Point, Cape Town.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” FairbairnLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: William Gumede, Associate Professor at the Wits University School of Governance
While former President Jacob Zuma is serving his 15-months jail term, this morning two judgements will be delivered today – the Pietermaritzburg High Court will rule on whether Zuma should be granted an interdict of his arrest, while the Gauteng High Court will deliver judgement on the ANC vs. Ace Magashule over his suspension by the ANC.