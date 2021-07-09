What now for the ANC, following Zuma arrest?

Guest: William Gumede, Associate Professor at the Wits University School of Governance



While former President Jacob Zuma is serving his 15-months jail term, this morning two judgements will be delivered today – the Pietermaritzburg High Court will rule on whether Zuma should be granted an interdict of his arrest, while the Gauteng High Court will deliver judgement on the ANC vs. Ace Magashule over his suspension by the ANC.