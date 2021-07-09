What now for the ANC, following Zuma arrest?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Life Esidimeni inquest: Not a trial but probe to name those responsible - Lawyer Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka says those accused face charges of culpable homicide, assault with the intent to cause bod... 19 July 2021 4:42 PM
The curtain falls as Ticketpro Dome shuts due to COVID lockdown In a statement on Monday afternoon, RX Venue Management said due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions, the Ticketpro... 19 July 2021 4:40 PM
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA". 19 July 2021 7:49 PM
'Ramaphosa must fire security cluster ministers. Who does he replace them with?' Peter Bruce, Asanda Ngoasheng and Mbhazima Shilowa give Clement Manyathela their views on what action President Cyril Ramaphosa sh... 19 July 2021 12:29 PM
Free Jacob Zuma Campaign gives Ramaphosa 14 days to release him from prison The former president was sentenced to 15 months by the Constitutional Court for refusing to appear before the inquiry into state c... 16 July 2021 3:39 PM
Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank. 19 July 2021 7:35 PM
Moody's downgrades SA cities – what that means for households and businesses The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Karen Heese, an economist at Municipal IQ. 19 July 2021 7:06 PM
Riots and looting – does force majeure apply? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Straeuli, Partner at Webber Wentzel. 19 July 2021 6:42 PM
36 years later! Letter of apology from high school bully goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 July 2021 9:03 AM
WATCH: Woman celebrating birthday alone brought to tears by strangers Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 July 2021 8:41 AM
'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital. 16 July 2021 4:00 PM
Bafana Bafana crowned COSAFA champions They defeated Senegal 5-4 on penalties at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday evening. 18 July 2021 7:01 PM
Al Ahly win 10th CAF Champions League title The Egyptian side beat South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in Casablanca. 18 July 2021 9:04 AM
Al Ahly win 10th CAF Champions League title The Egyptian side beat South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in Casablanca. 18 July 2021 9:04 AM
It has been a strange and difficult time for all sectors - Matthew Mole The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702 Unplugged that when he wrote 'I'm With You' the idea was that people will feel the words o... 16 July 2021 3:20 PM
Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19. 15 July 2021 11:32 AM
'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button' Gillian Anderson ditches bras Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2021 9:03 AM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
A million reasons to help keep girls in school For every packet of pads bought in-store at Dis-Chem Pharmacies, two packs will be going to girls in underprivileged areas. 13 July 2021 10:52 AM
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
What now for the ANC, following Zuma arrest?

What now for the ANC, following Zuma arrest?

9 July 2021 7:37 AM

Guest: William Gumede, Associate Professor at the Wits University School of Governance

While former President Jacob Zuma is serving his 15-months jail term, this morning two judgements will be delivered today – the Pietermaritzburg High Court will rule on whether Zuma should be granted an interdict of his arrest, while the Gauteng High Court will deliver judgement on the ANC vs. Ace Magashule over his suspension by the ANC.


Sinovac to avail 10 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines

19 July 2021 9:20 AM

Following the approval of the Sinovac vaccine by SAHPRA, 2.5 million vaccine doses have been made available to South Africa. Bongani speaks to Anton Arendse, Chief Operating Officer of Numolux Group.

The World View - German flood devastation more torrential rain & more deaths

19 July 2021 8:34 AM

From pandemic to Epidemic the U.K. is awash with people self isolating.
 
The Korean slang ban North Korea gets heavy with South Korean trends. 

 

What’s Gone Viral - 36 years later! Letter of apology from high school bully

19 July 2021 8:02 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Fixing Gauteng’s health system

19 July 2021 7:35 AM

Gauteng has resumed its Covid-19 vaccination programme, opening more sites following disruptions in parts of the province. How is Gauteng coping in its third wave of Covid-19 infections? Bongani speaks to Dr Sibongile Zungi, Acting Head of the Gauteng Department of Health.

Are trucks on the N3 adequately protected?

19 July 2021 7:25 AM

The N3 highway has been reopened for goods such as food and fuel to transported to and from KwaZulu Natal. Are trucks being adequality protected by the police and the army? Bongani speaks to Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association.

Zuma’s corruption case back in court

19 July 2021 7:04 AM

The corruption trial of former President Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales resumes today at the High Court in Pietermaritzburg. Bongani speaks to Karyn Maughan, specialist legal journalist at News24.

 

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

16 July 2021 9:32 AM

Since becoming Tanzania President, Samia Hassen has upped the country’s fight against Covid-19 and has even engaged with opposition parties.

702 Weekly Favour: More pledges for Alex FM

16 July 2021 9:27 AM

Many people are rallying together to support Alex FM, which suffered damages of millions after being trashed. Bongani speaks to former Alexandra resident Ziyaad and Thomas Hele, Redhill School President and Programme Manager at Red Radio Campus Radio.

It’s Discovery Insure’s 10th Birthday

16 July 2021 8:43 AM

Discovery Insure is celebrating its tenth birthday, and has much in store. Bongani speaks to Anton Ossip, Chief Executive of Discovery Insure.

The World View with Adam Gilchrist

16 July 2021 8:39 AM
Zuma entitled to compassionate leave to attend brother’s funeral

19 July 2021 7:52 PM

Mango employees left disgruntled as govt mum on salary payments

19 July 2021 7:03 PM

Sassa pay points resume on Monday after being interrupted by riots, looting

19 July 2021 6:45 PM

