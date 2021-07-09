Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

Today, South Sudan, Africa’s youngest nation is 10 years old.
Is there reason to celebrate for South Sudan?
What is the mood like in Juba today?
Music: Angelique Kidjo has a new single out called “Dignity”, featuring Yemi Alade.
Following the approval of the Sinovac vaccine by SAHPRA, 2.5 million vaccine doses have been made available to South Africa. Bongani speaks to Anton Arendse, Chief Operating Officer of Numolux Group.
From pandemic to Epidemic the U.K. is awash with people self isolating.
The Korean slang ban North Korea gets heavy with South Korean trends.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
Gauteng has resumed its Covid-19 vaccination programme, opening more sites following disruptions in parts of the province. How is Gauteng coping in its third wave of Covid-19 infections? Bongani speaks to Dr Sibongile Zungi, Acting Head of the Gauteng Department of Health.
The N3 highway has been reopened for goods such as food and fuel to transported to and from KwaZulu Natal. Are trucks being adequality protected by the police and the army? Bongani speaks to Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association.
The corruption trial of former President Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales resumes today at the High Court in Pietermaritzburg. Bongani speaks to Karyn Maughan, specialist legal journalist at News24.
Since becoming Tanzania President, Samia Hassen has upped the country's fight against Covid-19 and has even engaged with opposition parties.
Many people are rallying together to support Alex FM, which suffered damages of millions after being trashed. Bongani speaks to former Alexandra resident Ziyaad and Thomas Hele, Redhill School President and Programme Manager at Red Radio Campus Radio.
Discovery Insure is celebrating its tenth birthday, and has much in store. Bongani speaks to Anton Ossip, Chief Executive of Discovery Insure.