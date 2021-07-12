Update on the cost and policing of public violence

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Potchefstroom laid the foundation for the person I am today - with Boity Thulo Media personality Boity Thulo says the groundedness and authenticity of her hometown are what she loves most about Potchefstroom. 20 July 2021 5:26 PM
Why are the Johnson & Johnson vaccines being delayed? Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan says the Health Department has no specific date on when the J&J vaccine will... 20 July 2021 4:55 PM
Police Minister Cele - I never received the intelligence warning of looting Police Minister Bheki Cele has made a not so veiled accusation that State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo lied when she claimed th... 20 July 2021 3:13 PM
Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction 'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 20 July 2021 7:02 PM
Moseneke finds local elections will not be free & fair if held in Oct This follows days of submissions from political parties and various organisations of whether the elections should be held or not d... 20 July 2021 2:24 PM
EFF fails in court bid to have Ramaphosa's CR17 bank records unsealed The party had approached the court to reveal all those who donated to the president's campaign for the African National Congress (... 20 July 2021 12:11 PM
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
End of an era: WeBuyCars acquires Ticketpro Dome as vehicle showroom No more live shows, but a showroom for 1,500 cars - The Money Show interviews Faan van der Walt, Executive Director of WeBuyCars. 20 July 2021 7:48 PM
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 20 July 2021 5:45 AM
WATCH: Baby rescued floating in inflatable ring in Tunisia Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2021 9:26 AM
WATCH: It's fake news!Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan debunks 'anti-sex' bed myth Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2021 8:53 AM
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA". 19 July 2021 7:49 PM
Bafana Bafana crowned COSAFA champions They defeated Senegal 5-4 on penalties at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday evening. 18 July 2021 7:01 PM
Al Ahly win 10th CAF Champions League title The Egyptian side beat South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in Casablanca. 18 July 2021 9:04 AM
'Preparations have gone well,' says cyclist Nic Dlamini as he heads to Olympics The first black South African to race in the Tour de France says he is worried by the looting taking place in the country, especia... 16 July 2021 2:27 PM
It has been a strange and difficult time for all sectors - Matthew Mole The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702 Unplugged that when he wrote 'I'm With You' the idea was that people will feel the words o... 16 July 2021 3:20 PM
Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19. 15 July 2021 11:32 AM
'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button' Gillian Anderson ditches bras Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2021 9:03 AM
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Update on the cost and policing of public violence

Update on the cost and policing of public violence

12 July 2021 7:41 AM

Protestors have continued to loot and cause damage in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal. Bongani speaks to Major-General Mathapelo Peters; Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association and policing specialist Eldred de Klerk.


The World View - Global share dip it seems to be due to lost covid recovery confidence

20 July 2021 8:41 AM

Russian Wildfires firefighters are battling flames across Siberia.

The Olympic Invaders another problem in Tokyo - but this one was edible. 



 

The impact of riots on Covid-19 vaccine drive

20 July 2021 8:31 AM

Over 220 000 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered over the past 24 hours in the country. The Covid-19 vaccination drive continues, after a period of riots in the country. Bongani speaks to Dr Ronald Whelan, Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery Health.

What’s Gone Viral - It's fake news!Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan debunks 'anti-sex' bed myth

20 July 2021 8:00 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Formal inquest into the Life Esidimeni tragedy is underway

20 July 2021 7:34 AM

The formal inquest into the Life Esidimeni tragedy is underway at the High Court in Pretoria. Section 27 is representing 44 families who were directly affected by the tragedy. Bongani speaks to Umunyana Rugege, Executive Director of Section 27.

Was it an insurrection, coup or sporadic protests?

20 July 2021 7:05 AM

The Presidency says that the recent riots in the country were part of an attempted insurrection, contrary to what has been said by the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans. Bongani speaks to Dr Jakkie Cilliers, Board Chairperson of the Institute for Security Studies.

Sinovac to avail 10 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines

19 July 2021 9:20 AM

Following the approval of the Sinovac vaccine by SAHPRA, 2.5 million vaccine doses have been made available to South Africa. Bongani speaks to Anton Arendse, Chief Operating Officer of Numolux Group.

The World View - German flood devastation more torrential rain & more deaths

19 July 2021 8:34 AM

From pandemic to Epidemic the U.K. is awash with people self isolating.
 
The Korean slang ban North Korea gets heavy with South Korean trends. 

 

What’s Gone Viral - 36 years later! Letter of apology from high school bully

19 July 2021 8:02 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Fixing Gauteng’s health system

19 July 2021 7:35 AM

Gauteng has resumed its Covid-19 vaccination programme, opening more sites following disruptions in parts of the province. How is Gauteng coping in its third wave of Covid-19 infections? Bongani speaks to Dr Sibongile Zungi, Acting Head of the Gauteng Department of Health.

Are trucks on the N3 adequately protected?

19 July 2021 7:25 AM

The N3 highway has been reopened for goods such as food and fuel to transported to and from KwaZulu Natal. Are trucks being adequality protected by the police and the army? Bongani speaks to Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association.

WC gov deploys more resources to parts of CT due to ongoing taxi violence

20 July 2021 8:41 PM

Mali interim leader says he's 'well' after assassination attempt

20 July 2021 8:11 PM

Move of Esidimeni patients was labeled business opportunity to NGOs - witness

20 July 2021 7:01 PM

