OR Tambo makes contingency plans for arrivals and departures

Today at 12:05 Former President Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial resumes in the Pietermaritzburg High Court. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:10 Police Minister continues monitoring law enforcement efforts to restore law and order in KZN. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter

Today at 12:15 Audio: Duduzane Zuma says he did not incite civil unrest in SA. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:23 Life Esidimeni inquest begins. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

Today at 12:27 Police have arrested two men who allegedly shot at vehicles from the Langa taxi rank. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:37 Acting Minister of Health, Mmamoloko Kubayi visits two vaccination sites in Tembisa and Thokoza. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mmamoloko Kubayi - Acting Minister of Health

Today at 12:41 SASSA Revives Food Relief Programme Disrupted by Unrest. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Paseka Letsatsi, SASSA spokesperson

Today at 12:45 Mango staff attempt to collaborate with the DPE and South African Airways (SAA) board to save Mango. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Jordan Butler, Mango Pilot Association chair

Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi - President at South African Cabin Crew Association

Today at 12:56 Sport Wrap! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Micheal Pedro- EWN Sports Reporter

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Siboniso Nxumalo - Portfolio at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:49 ZOOM Tech with Toby: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine

