The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:37
Public sector wage negotiations enter final stretch.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mugwena Maluleke - Chief negotiator for public sector unions at COSATU
Today at 12:41
National Consumer Commission issues a stern warning to suppliers not to hike prices of essential items.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 12:45
SJN Hearings: Racsim and victimisation come to the forefront.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Firdose Moonda - South Africa Correspondent at ESPN Cricinfo
Today at 12:52
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 18:09
???
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:13
Has the JSE lost its midas touch to attract new listing and stop delistings? How ??
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Valdene Reddy - Director of Capital Markets at JSE Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
12:00 - 13:00
Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
The cost of riots on South Africa’s economy

The cost of riots on South Africa’s economy

14 July 2021 7:03 AM

The Rand has hit a three month low against the US Dollar, as riots continue in Gauteng and KwaZulu. What is the impact of these riots on the South African economy? Bongani speaks to Money Show host Bruce Whitfield.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

23 July 2021 9:24 AM

President Allasane Ouatarra is set to meet with former President Laurent Gbagbo. This will be their first face-to-face meeting since 2010. Is the Ivory Coast on the path to reconciliation?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Covid passports controversial but they are becoming reality

23 July 2021 8:30 AM

An Age defying actor sir Ian McKellen plays Hamlet at the age of 82.

The Olympics are go only hours away from the opening ceremony.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

702 Weekly Favour: Thank a health worker, support a restaurant

23 July 2021 8:27 AM

702, Uber Eats and Daily Maverick are leading a campaign to raise funds for health workers and to support the restaurant industry. Africa speaks to John Perlman

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - It's freezing out there! Tweeps sharing what froze overnight

23 July 2021 8:10 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Doctor warns against Ivermectin use for people

23 July 2021 7:35 AM

Pulmonologist Dr Emmanuel Taban sats he has lost five patients who were on Ivermectin to liver failure. He speaks to Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Are schools ready to reopen?

23 July 2021 7:31 AM

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is set to give an update on the readiness for schools to reopen. Africa speaks to Matakanye Matakanya, General-Secretary of the National Association of School Governing Bodies.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UCT launches online high school

23 July 2021 7:21 AM

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has launched the first university-based online high school for South Africans. What does this mean for the university and South Africans? Africa speaks to UCT vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African company develops fibre guitar

22 July 2021 9:55 AM

Rubato Guitars, a South African company, has developed a fibre guitar which could be a game-changer in the evolution of the electric guitar. Bongani speaks to Oliver Lambson, co-founder of Rubato Guitars.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - China’s terrifying floods as a commuter train filled up with water

22 July 2021 8:44 AM

The party that sparked a Wildfire 2 Californians are in big trouble.
 
Peppa pig language the little TV piggy is turning Americans English. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - Ouch! Bride dislocating knee during first dance

22 July 2021 8:08 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

