Who is behind the economic sabotage in the country?

Today at 12:05
Former President Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial resumes in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:10
Police Minister continues monitoring law enforcement efforts to restore law and order in KZN.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:15
Audio: Duduzane Zuma says he did not incite civil unrest in SA.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
125
Today at 12:23
Life Esidimeni inquest begins.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
125
Today at 12:27
Police have arrested two men who allegedly shot at vehicles from the Langa taxi rank.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter
Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:37
Acting Minister of Health, Mmamoloko Kubayi visits two vaccination sites in Tembisa and Thokoza.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Mmamoloko Kubayi - Acting Minister of Health
Mmamoloko Kubayi - Acting Minister of Health
125
Today at 12:41
SASSA Revives Food Relief Programme Disrupted by Unrest.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Paseka Letsatsi, SASSA spokesperson
Paseka Letsatsi, SASSA spokesperson
125
Today at 12:45
Mango staff attempt to collaborate with the DPE and South African Airways (SAA) board to save Mango.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Jordan Butler, Mango Pilot Association chair
Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi - President at South African Cabin Crew Association
Jordan Butler, Mango Pilot Association chair
Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi - President at South African Cabin Crew Association
125
Today at 12:52
Mango staff attempt to collaborate with the DPE and South African Airways (SAA) board to save Mango.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Jordan Butler, Mango Pilot Association chair
Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi - President at South African Cabin Crew Association
Jordan Butler, Mango Pilot Association chair
Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi - President at South African Cabin Crew Association
125
Today at 12:56
Sport Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Micheal Pedro- EWN Sports Reporter
Micheal Pedro- EWN Sports Reporter
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Siboniso Nxumalo - Portfolio at Old Mutual Investment Group
Siboniso Nxumalo - Portfolio at Old Mutual Investment Group
125
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby:
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money - World-renowned composer and producer Lebo M
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Lebo M - null at music producer and composer
Lebo M - null at music producer and composer
125
