Russian Wildfires firefighters are battling flames across Siberia.
The Olympic Invaders another problem in Tokyo - but this one was edible.
Over 220 000 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered over the past 24 hours in the country. The Covid-19 vaccination drive continues, after a period of riots in the country. Bongani speaks to Dr Ronald Whelan, Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery Health.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
The formal inquest into the Life Esidimeni tragedy is underway at the High Court in Pretoria. Section 27 is representing 44 families who were directly affected by the tragedy. Bongani speaks to Umunyana Rugege, Executive Director of Section 27.
The Presidency says that the recent riots in the country were part of an attempted insurrection, contrary to what has been said by the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans. Bongani speaks to Dr Jakkie Cilliers, Board Chairperson of the Institute for Security Studies.
Following the approval of the Sinovac vaccine by SAHPRA, 2.5 million vaccine doses have been made available to South Africa. Bongani speaks to Anton Arendse, Chief Operating Officer of Numolux Group.
From pandemic to Epidemic the U.K. is awash with people self isolating.
The Korean slang ban North Korea gets heavy with South Korean trends.
Gauteng has resumed its Covid-19 vaccination programme, opening more sites following disruptions in parts of the province. How is Gauteng coping in its third wave of Covid-19 infections? Bongani speaks to Dr Sibongile Zungi, Acting Head of the Gauteng Department of Health.
The N3 highway has been reopened for goods such as food and fuel to transported to and from KwaZulu Natal. Are trucks being adequality protected by the police and the army? Bongani speaks to Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association.