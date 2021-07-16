Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:10
Looting suspects expected to appear in courts throughout South Africa.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:15
Road closures as looting suspects head to court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Xolani Fihla- JMPD spokesperson
Today at 12:23
Premier Zikalala visits families of victims killed in Phoenix.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:27
Zizi Kodwa visists THEMBOKHWEZI SQUARE and SITE C PLAZA, Khayelitsha, as part of continued efforts by the government to contain violence.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter
Today at 12:37
Momentum: How should brands respond to Covid-19.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Qhawekazi Mdikane , Momentum Corporate spokesperson
Today at 12:41
Momentum: How should brands respond to Covid-19. (Cont'd)
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:45
Life Esidimeni inquest continues.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Today at 12:52
Correctional services vaccine program starts.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:56
Yet another week of bitterly cold winter weather, with snowfall for some provinces.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Dividends
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Simon Brown - Financial Educator at Just One Lap
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
ANC's Dyantyi elected as chair of committee probing PP's fitness to hold office Senior African National Congress (ANC) MP Qubudile Richard Dyantyi was chosen on Tuesday at a meeting of the multi-party committee... 20 July 2021 11:35 AM
'It's a challenge to look for investors but struggle to protect those we have' Durban Chamber of Commerce first vice-president Mpumi Langa says companies are seeking to disinvest from KwaZulu-Natal and some en... 20 July 2021 11:08 AM
'It is critical that we see real accountability, justice for Life Esidimeni' Bongani Bingwa speaks to Section 27 Executive Director Umunyana Rugege about the Life Esidimeni inquest. 20 July 2021 8:21 AM
'Ramaphosa must fire security cluster ministers. Who does he replace them with?' Peter Bruce, Asanda Ngoasheng and Mbhazima Shilowa give Clement Manyathela their views on what action President Cyril Ramaphosa sh... 19 July 2021 12:29 PM
Free Jacob Zuma Campaign gives Ramaphosa 14 days to release him from prison The former president was sentenced to 15 months by the Constitutional Court for refusing to appear before the inquiry into state c... 16 July 2021 3:39 PM
Foreign investors will watch SA companies' response to catastrophe - Jacko Maree Bruce Whitfield interviews Jacko Maree, Presidential Special Investment Envoy, about the prospects for rebuilding SA's reputation. 15 July 2021 6:53 PM
Riots and looting – does force majeure apply? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Straeuli, Partner at Webber Wentzel. 19 July 2021 6:42 PM
'Our centres will be up and running in between 3 and 6 months' Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Lawrence (National Clothing Retail Federation) and Riaz Kader (Arrowhead Properties). 19 July 2021 6:30 PM
SA motorists warned August fuel price hike on the cards The Automobile Association has predicted a significant rise in the price of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin month-end. 18 July 2021 12:12 PM
WATCH: Baby rescued floating in inflatable ring in Tunisia Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2021 9:26 AM
WATCH: It's fake news!Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan debunks 'anti-sex' bed myth Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2021 8:53 AM
The curtain falls as Ticketpro Dome shuts due to COVID lockdown In a statement on Monday afternoon, RX Venue Management said due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions, the Ticketpro... 19 July 2021 4:40 PM
Bafana Bafana crowned COSAFA champions They defeated Senegal 5-4 on penalties at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday evening. 18 July 2021 7:01 PM
Al Ahly win 10th CAF Champions League title The Egyptian side beat South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in Casablanca. 18 July 2021 9:04 AM
'Preparations have gone well,' says cyclist Nic Dlamini as he heads to Olympics The first black South African to race in the Tour de France says he is worried by the looting taking place in the country, especia... 16 July 2021 2:27 PM
It has been a strange and difficult time for all sectors - Matthew Mole The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702 Unplugged that when he wrote 'I'm With You' the idea was that people will feel the words o... 16 July 2021 3:20 PM
Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19. 15 July 2021 11:32 AM
'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button' Gillian Anderson ditches bras Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2021 9:03 AM
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 20 July 2021 5:45 AM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
A million reasons to help keep girls in school For every packet of pads bought in-store at Dis-Chem Pharmacies, two packs will be going to girls in underprivileged areas. 13 July 2021 10:52 AM
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA". 19 July 2021 7:49 PM
Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank. 19 July 2021 7:35 PM
Moody’s downgrades SA cities – what that means for households and businesses The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Karen Heese, an economist at Municipal IQ. 19 July 2021 7:06 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

16 July 2021 9:32 AM

Since becoming Tanzania President, Samia Hassen has upped the country’s fight against Covid-19 and has even engaged with opposition parties.


The World View - Global share dip it seems to be due to lost covid recovery confidence

20 July 2021 8:41 AM

Russian Wildfires firefighters are battling flames across Siberia.

The Olympic Invaders another problem in Tokyo - but this one was edible. 



 

The impact of riots on Covid-19 vaccine drive

20 July 2021 8:31 AM

Over 220 000 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered over the past 24 hours in the country. The Covid-19 vaccination drive continues, after a period of riots in the country. Bongani speaks to Dr Ronald Whelan, Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery Health.

What’s Gone Viral - It's fake news!Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan debunks 'anti-sex' bed myth

20 July 2021 8:00 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Formal inquest into the Life Esidimeni tragedy is underway

20 July 2021 7:34 AM

The formal inquest into the Life Esidimeni tragedy is underway at the High Court in Pretoria. Section 27 is representing 44 families who were directly affected by the tragedy. Bongani speaks to Umunyana Rugege, Executive Director of Section 27.

Was it an insurrection, coup or sporadic protests?

20 July 2021 7:05 AM

The Presidency says that the recent riots in the country were part of an attempted insurrection, contrary to what has been said by the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans. Bongani speaks to Dr Jakkie Cilliers, Board Chairperson of the Institute for Security Studies.

Sinovac to avail 10 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines

19 July 2021 9:20 AM

Following the approval of the Sinovac vaccine by SAHPRA, 2.5 million vaccine doses have been made available to South Africa. Bongani speaks to Anton Arendse, Chief Operating Officer of Numolux Group.

The World View - German flood devastation more torrential rain & more deaths

19 July 2021 8:34 AM

From pandemic to Epidemic the U.K. is awash with people self isolating.
 
The Korean slang ban North Korea gets heavy with South Korean trends. 

 

What’s Gone Viral - 36 years later! Letter of apology from high school bully

19 July 2021 8:02 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Fixing Gauteng’s health system

19 July 2021 7:35 AM

Gauteng has resumed its Covid-19 vaccination programme, opening more sites following disruptions in parts of the province. How is Gauteng coping in its third wave of Covid-19 infections? Bongani speaks to Dr Sibongile Zungi, Acting Head of the Gauteng Department of Health.

Are trucks on the N3 adequately protected?

19 July 2021 7:25 AM

The N3 highway has been reopened for goods such as food and fuel to transported to and from KwaZulu Natal. Are trucks being adequality protected by the police and the army? Bongani speaks to Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association.

Trending

'It's a challenge to look for investors but struggle to protect those we have'

Local

'It is critical that we see real accountability, justice for Life Esidimeni'

Local

Why has the system of City of Joburg entities not worked properly in 20 years?

Local

EWN Highlights

ANC's Dyantyi elected as chair of committee probing PP's fitness to hold office

20 July 2021 11:35 AM

Cele boosts security in Phoenix, calls for broken relationships to be rebuilt

20 July 2021 11:15 AM

Coordinated efforts in motion to end CT taxi violence - WC govt

20 July 2021 10:23 AM

