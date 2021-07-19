Sinovac to avail 10 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines

Following the approval of the Sinovac vaccine by SAHPRA, 2.5 million vaccine doses have been made available to South Africa. Bongani speaks to Anton Arendse, Chief Operating Officer of Numolux Group.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The conflict between taxi associations in Cape Town has led to at least 80 people being killed and commuters unable to get to work. What’s being done about it? Bongani speaks to Daylin Mitchell, Western Cape MEC for Transport and Public Works.
An IEC investigation recommends that South Africa should hold its local government elections in February 2022 instead of this year. Bongani speaks to Terry Tselane, Chairperson of Institute of Election Management Services in Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Over 220 000 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered over the past 24 hours in the country. The Covid-19 vaccination drive continues, after a period of riots in the country. Bongani speaks to Dr Ronald Whelan, Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery Health.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The formal inquest into the Life Esidimeni tragedy is underway at the High Court in Pretoria. Section 27 is representing 44 families who were directly affected by the tragedy. Bongani speaks to Umunyana Rugege, Executive Director of Section 27.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Presidency says that the recent riots in the country were part of an attempted insurrection, contrary to what has been said by the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans. Bongani speaks to Dr Jakkie Cilliers, Board Chairperson of the Institute for Security Studies.LISTEN TO PODCAST