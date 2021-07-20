Was it an insurrection, coup or sporadic protests?

The Presidency says that the recent riots in the country were part of an attempted insurrection, contrary to what has been said by the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans. Bongani speaks to Dr Jakkie Cilliers, Board Chairperson of the Institute for Security Studies.
The party that sparked a Wildfire 2 Californians are in big trouble.
Peppa pig language the little TV piggy is turning Americans English.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof. Mosa Moshabela, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Research & Innovation at UKZN.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Ronald Lamola, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Ivan Jardine, ENT Specialist.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Diamonds by sleight of hand an audacious gem heist in London.
A handball bikini scandal Norway’s women’s team fined for covering up.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The conflict between taxi associations in Cape Town has led to at least 80 people being killed and commuters unable to get to work. What’s being done about it? Bongani speaks to Daylin Mitchell, Western Cape MEC for Transport and Public Works.
An IEC investigation recommends that South Africa should hold its local government elections in February 2022 instead of this year. Bongani speaks to Terry Tselane, Chairperson of Institute of Election Management Services in Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Russian Wildfires firefighters are battling flames across Siberia.
The Olympic Invaders another problem in Tokyo - but this one was edible.