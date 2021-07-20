The formal inquest into the Life Esidimeni tragedy is underway at the High Court in Pretoria. Section 27 is representing 44 families who were directly affected by the tragedy. Bongani speaks to Umunyana Rugege, Executive Director of Section 27.
Rubato Guitars, a South African company, has developed a fibre guitar which could be a game-changer in the evolution of the electric guitar. Bongani speaks to Oliver Lambson, co-founder of Rubato Guitars.
The party that sparked a Wildfire 2 Californians are in big trouble.
Peppa pig language the little TV piggy is turning Americans English.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
There are questions being raised about the link between Covid-19 vaccines and deaths, following the passing of tech specialist Siya Africa. Bongani speaks to Professor Mosa Moshabela, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Research and Innovation at UKZN.
More than 1 400 people have been arrested in connection with the riots that recently took place. Bongani speaks to Ronald Lamola, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services.
Dr Ivan Jardine, an ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialist, was recently arrested while responding to a medical emergency during the country’s lockdown curfew. He speaks to Bongani.
Diamonds by sleight of hand an audacious gem heist in London.
A handball bikini scandal Norway’s women’s team fined for covering up.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
The conflict between taxi associations in Cape Town has led to at least 80 people being killed and commuters unable to get to work. What’s being done about it? Bongani speaks to Daylin Mitchell, Western Cape MEC for Transport and Public Works.
An IEC investigation recommends that South Africa should hold its local government elections in February 2022 instead of this year. Bongani speaks to Terry Tselane, Chairperson of Institute of Election Management Services in Africa.