Taxi violence in the Western Cape: What’s being done about it?

The conflict between taxi associations in Cape Town has led to at least 80 people being killed and commuters unable to get to work. What’s being done about it? Bongani speaks to Daylin Mitchell, Western Cape MEC for Transport and Public Works.
President Allasane Ouatarra is set to meet with former President Laurent Gbagbo. This will be their first face-to-face meeting since 2010. Is the Ivory Coast on the path to reconciliation?LISTEN TO PODCAST
An Age defying actor sir Ian McKellen plays Hamlet at the age of 82.
The Olympics are go only hours away from the opening ceremony.
702, Uber Eats and Daily Maverick are leading a campaign to raise funds for health workers and to support the restaurant industry. Africa speaks to John PerlmanLISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pulmonologist Dr Emmanuel Taban sats he has lost five patients who were on Ivermectin to liver failure. He speaks to Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is set to give an update on the readiness for schools to reopen. Africa speaks to Matakanye Matakanya, General-Secretary of the National Association of School Governing Bodies.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The University of Cape Town (UCT) has launched the first university-based online high school for South Africans. What does this mean for the university and South Africans? Africa speaks to UCT vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Rubato Guitars, a South African company, has developed a fibre guitar which could be a game-changer in the evolution of the electric guitar. Bongani speaks to Oliver Lambson, co-founder of Rubato Guitars.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The party that sparked a Wildfire 2 Californians are in big trouble.
Peppa pig language the little TV piggy is turning Americans English.
