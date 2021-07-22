South African company develops fibre guitar

Rubato Guitars, a South African company, has developed a fibre guitar which could be a game-changer in the evolution of the electric guitar. Bongani speaks to Oliver Lambson, co-founder of Rubato Guitars.
The Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ and the Matt Hampson Foundation are holding an auction during the Springboks-Lions series to raise funds to support seriously injured South African rugby players. Bongani speaks to Jean de Villiers, Chairperson of the Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Wildfires in South-Eastern Europe as a result of a deadly heatwave.
Disappearing dialects research that all Brits will start sounding the same.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
As the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report on the Digital Vibes saga sits before the President, more information is being revealed about the SIU uncovered in its investigation. Bongani speaks to Sabelo Skiti, investigative journalist at Sunday Times.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The school online application process for Grade 8 learners is set to begin soon, followed by the application process for Grade 1 learners. Clement Manyathela speaks to Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng MEC for Education.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A tremor was felt in parts of Gauteng on Friday morning. Was this an earthquake. Dr Eldridge Kgaswane, a seismologist from the Council of Geoscience.LISTEN TO PODCAST
SADC troops are on their way to Cabo Delgado to join Rwandan troops in the battle against insurgents in northern Mozambique.LISTEN TO PODCAST
More fatal floods this time dozens have died in Afghanistan.
The Ex X factor the famous talent show has finally got the elbow.
Following the recent unrests in the country, Curro Holdings has initiated a movement called #HopeToHeal to add their voice to heal the nation. Bongani speaks to Mari Lategan, Corporate Services Executive at Curro Holdings.LISTEN TO PODCAST
