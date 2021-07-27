How to protect your phone from spyware

The Washington Post has revealed 1 000 people in 50 countries are reportedly under surveillance using the Pegasus spyware. Bongani speaks to Jan Vermeulen, Editor at MyBroadband.
According to a research study by Professor Nicholas Ngepah, lockdowns do not work in Africa as a first response to a pandemic. Bongani speaks to Nicholas Ngepah, Professor of Economics at the University of Johannesburg.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Gun crime justice a famous U.S. gun company may set a precedent.
Luxury ultra marathon running the ultimate in pain & pleasure in Scotland.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
As more information emerges on how governments used Israeli espionage software to spy on different people, it has also revealed that the Rwandan government also tapped phones of people. Bongani speaks to Dr Etienne Mutabazi, spokesperson of the Rwanda National Congress.LISTEN TO PODCAST
An investigation by the political party, GOOD, has revealed the impact of sinkholes in Tshwane on communities. Bongani speaks to Sam Shabane, National Chairperson of GOOD party.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Moroccan filmmaker and photographer Othmane Zolati has been on an epic journey, walking, hitchhiking, cycling and skateboarding from Casablanca to Cape Town. Bongani speaks to Othmane Zolati.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Simone’s struggles the world’s best gymnast has mental health issues.
Sri Lanka’s Mega sapphire discovery found as a bloke dug a well.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Some trade unions say they will take action against any employer who dismisses an employee who chooses not to be vaccinated. Bongani speaks to Cosatu National Spokesperson Sizwe Pamla, and labour consultant Tony Healy.
This week marks a year since the Gauteng PPE scandal erupted. Has enough being done to prevent such as a scandal from happening again? Bongani speaks to Mark Heywood, Editor of Maverick Citizen.LISTEN TO PODCAST