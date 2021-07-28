Can employers compel workers to get Covid-19 vaccine?

Some trade unions say they will take action against any employer who dismisses an employee who chooses not to be vaccinated. Bongani speaks to Cosatu National Spokesperson Sizwe Pamla, and labour consultant Tony Healy.
A tremor was felt in parts of Gauteng on Friday morning. Was this an earthquake. Dr Eldridge Kgaswane, a seismologist from the Council of Geoscience.LISTEN TO PODCAST
SADC troops are on their way to Cabo Delgado to join Rwandan troops in the battle against insurgents in northern Mozambique.LISTEN TO PODCAST
More fatal floods this time dozens have died in Afghanistan.
The Ex X factor the famous talent show has finally got the elbow.
Following the recent unrests in the country, Curro Holdings has initiated a movement called #HopeToHeal to add their voice to heal the nation. Bongani speaks to Mari Lategan, Corporate Services Executive at Curro Holdings.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Elite athletes continue to speak publicly about the impact of elite sport on mental health. Bongani speaks to Kirsten van Heerden, sports psychologist and former swimmer, and John-Laffnie de Jager, a mental coach and former tennis player.LISTEN TO PODCAST
GOOD party says that sinkholes are negatively affecting local communities and threatening safety of citizens. What is the City of Tshwane doing about this? Bongani speaks to Dikeledi Selowa, MMC for Roads and Transport in the City of Tshwane.
According to a research study by Professor Nicholas Ngepah, lockdowns do not work in Africa as a first response to a pandemic. Bongani speaks to Nicholas Ngepah, Professor of Economics at the University of Johannesburg.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Gun crime justice a famous U.S. gun company may set a precedent.
Luxury ultra marathon running the ultimate in pain & pleasure in Scotland.
