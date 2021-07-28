Can employers compel workers to get Covid-19 vaccine?

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Charred bodies found inside looted Durban store The grim discovery came amid efforts to revive the local economy following the deadly civil unrest in July. 30 July 2021 4:38 PM
Gauteng Health Dept investigating patient's death at Helen Joseph Hospital Sichelesile Dube had been waiting in a wheelchair on Monday, and her lifeless body was only discovered by her shocked mother the n... 30 July 2021 11:24 AM
WATCH: Gordon Ramsey going vegan for a day leaves his followers salivating Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 July 2021 8:31 AM
New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated The Money Show interviews CEO Riaan van Reenen about Discovery Life's vaccination incentive scheme. 29 July 2021 8:20 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
SA's potato industry under threat after anti-dumping duties not renewed in time Bruce Whitfield talks to the CEO of Nature's Garden, Bruce Sanday, about the threat posed by dumping from the European Union. 29 July 2021 7:25 PM
Anglo pays super-dividends, but still enough money for community projects - CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Cutifani, CEO of mining giant Anglo American. 29 July 2021 7:05 PM
Century of gold mining in the East Rand behind earthquake in Gauteng - Expert Exploration, Earthquakes and Mining SA chair Professor Ray Durrheim talks Mandy Wiener through what exactly happened when the eart... 30 July 2021 2:38 PM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
Is fantasising about someone else while in bed with your partner normal? Intimacy coach Lisa Welsh speaks to Clement Manyathela about whether fantasies about other people are harmful. 30 July 2021 12:17 PM
Tatjana Schoenmaker is absolutely exceptional - Princess Charlene Wittstock The former Olympian says she really salutes the athletes that have taken a very high risk to be in Japan during a pandemic. 30 July 2021 1:31 PM
SA's Schoenmaker smashes 200m breaststroke world record and claims Olympic gold Tatjana Schoenmaker won the women's 200m breaststroke in a new world record time of 2:18.95. 30 July 2021 5:23 AM
Katsande among 7 players released by Kaizer Chiefs Willard Katsande was released after playing 326 matches for the side, along the way breaking the record for being the most-capped... 28 July 2021 10:40 AM
We will invest our prize money and draw a salary - Hush The 2021 winners of the pan-African Old Mutual Amazing Voices crown say they bonded more and learnt a lot of things about music du... 30 July 2021 3:02 PM
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's family bathing habits cause a stir Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 9:03 AM
WATCH: The Lion King cast get emotional during first rehearsal of 2021 Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 8:34 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Localisation improves Africa's access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Can employers compel workers to get Covid-19 vaccine?

Can employers compel workers to get Covid-19 vaccine?

28 July 2021 7:35 AM

Some trade unions say they will take action against any employer who dismisses an employee who chooses not to be vaccinated. Bongani speaks to Cosatu National Spokesperson Sizwe Pamla, and labour consultant Tony Healy.

 


Tremor felt in parts of Gauteng

30 July 2021 9:23 AM

A tremor was felt in parts of Gauteng on Friday morning. Was this an earthquake. Dr Eldridge Kgaswane, a seismologist from the Council of Geoscience.  

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

30 July 2021 9:19 AM

SADC troops are on their way to Cabo Delgado to join Rwandan troops in the battle against insurgents in northern Mozambique.

The World View - Murdered by the state an inquiry into the death of a journalist in Malta

30 July 2021 8:51 AM

More fatal floods this time dozens have died in Afghanistan.

The Ex X factor the famous talent show has finally got the elbow. 

702 Weekly Favour: Curro learners call on South Africans to join #HopeToHeal movementeal movement

30 July 2021 8:30 AM

Following the recent unrests in the country, Curro Holdings has initiated a movement called #HopeToHeal to add their voice to heal the nation. Bongani speaks to Mari Lategan, Corporate Services Executive at Curro Holdings.

What’s Gone Viral - Gordon Ramsey going vegan for a day leaves his followers salivating

30 July 2021 8:02 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Athletes and mental health: When its okay to be not okay

30 July 2021 7:58 AM

Elite athletes continue to speak publicly about the impact of elite sport on mental health. Bongani speaks to Kirsten van Heerden, sports psychologist and former swimmer, and John-Laffnie de Jager, a mental coach and former tennis player.

Right of reply: Sinkholes in Tshwane

30 July 2021 7:03 AM

GOOD party says that sinkholes are negatively affecting local communities and threatening safety of citizens. What is the City of Tshwane doing about this? Bongani speaks to Dikeledi Selowa, MMC for Roads and Transport in the City of Tshwane.

 

Why lockdowns don’t work in South Africa

29 July 2021 9:17 AM

According to a research study by Professor Nicholas Ngepah, lockdowns do not work in Africa as a first response to a pandemic. Bongani speaks to Nicholas Ngepah, Professor of Economics at the University of Johannesburg.

The World View - China’s nuclear weapons an American report highlights arms increase

29 July 2021 8:50 AM

Gun crime justice a famous U.S. gun company may set a precedent.
 
Luxury ultra marathon running the ultimate in pain & pleasure in Scotland. 

 

What’s Gone Viral - The Lion King cast get emotional during first rehearsal of 2021

29 July 2021 8:01 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Trending

Digital Vibes saga legal process may take a very long time to resolve

Local Politics

John Perlman wins best commercial afternoon presenter award

Lifestyle

Actor and producer Shona Ferguson passes away

EWN Highlights

NICD reports 5 suspected cases of rabies in Cradle of Humankind area

30 July 2021 7:28 PM

30 July 2021 7:28 PM

Earthquake felt in parts of Gauteng likely caused by mining activity

30 July 2021 6:34 PM

30 July 2021 6:34 PM

Transnet to lift force majeure declaration on Monday

30 July 2021 6:25 PM

30 July 2021 6:25 PM

