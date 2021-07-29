GOOD party finds Tshwane residents displaced by sinkholes

Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Latest Local
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announces school registration for 2022 The Gauteng education department has announced a new approach to help manage the high volume of online applications. 1 August 2021 11:59 AM
I knew from a very young age that I wanted to do something that involved science Stellenbosch University Professor in the Department of Botany and Zoology, Prof Nokwanda Nox Makunga says is privileged to have pa... 1 August 2021 11:49 AM
US vaccine donation will go a long way to help SA reach targets – Health Dept The plane carrying over 2.8 million vials donated by the US through the Covax facility touched down at OR Tambo International Airp... 1 August 2021 9:31 AM
Digital Vibes saga legal process may take a very long time to resolve It seems the legal process regarding the controversial Digital vibes tender may take a long time to play out fully. 30 July 2021 5:50 PM
New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated The Money Show interviews CEO Riaan van Reenen about Discovery Life's vaccination incentive scheme. 29 July 2021 8:20 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Energy department announces hefty fuel price hike for August In a statement released on Saturday, the department said the petrol price will go up by 91 cents per litre for both grades, while... 31 July 2021 9:17 AM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
SA's potato industry under threat after anti-dumping duties not renewed in time Bruce Whitfield talks to the CEO of Nature's Garden, Bruce Sanday, about the threat posed by dumping from the European Union. 29 July 2021 7:25 PM
John Perlman wins best commercial afternoon presenter award 702 Drive host gets the nod at the SA Radio Awards, which aims to recognise and acknowledge outstanding achievements in the countr... 30 July 2021 5:32 PM
Be brave enough to make mistakes and fall - Pearl Thusi on overcoming failure South African entertainer Pearl Thusi chats to Azania Mosaka about how she views failure and the moments in her life where she fai... 30 July 2021 3:37 PM
Century of gold mining in the East Rand behind earthquake in Gauteng - Expert Exploration, Earthquakes and Mining SA chair Professor Ray Durrheim talks Mandy Wiener through what exactly happened when the eart... 30 July 2021 2:38 PM
Tatjana Schoenmaker is absolutely exceptional - Princess Charlene Wittstock The former Olympian says she really salutes the athletes that have taken a very high risk to be in Japan during a pandemic. 30 July 2021 1:31 PM
SA's Schoenmaker smashes 200m breaststroke world record and claims Olympic gold Tatjana Schoenmaker won the women's 200m breaststroke in a new world record time of 2:18.95. 30 July 2021 5:23 AM
Katsande among 7 players released by Kaizer Chiefs Willard Katsande was released after playing 326 matches for the side, along the way breaking the record for being the most-capped... 28 July 2021 10:40 AM
We will invest our prize money and draw a salary - Hush The 2021 winners of the pan-African Old Mutual Amazing Voices crown say they bonded more and learnt a lot of things about music du... 30 July 2021 3:02 PM
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's family bathing habits cause a stir Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 9:03 AM
WATCH: The Lion King cast get emotional during first rehearsal of 2021 Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 8:34 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
Podcasts

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
GOOD party finds Tshwane residents displaced by sinkholes

GOOD party finds Tshwane residents displaced by sinkholes

29 July 2021 7:04 AM

An investigation by the political party, GOOD, has revealed the impact of sinkholes in Tshwane on communities. Bongani speaks to Sam Shabane, National Chairperson of GOOD party.


More episodes from The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Tremor felt in parts of Gauteng

30 July 2021 9:23 AM

A tremor was felt in parts of Gauteng on Friday morning. Was this an earthquake. Dr Eldridge Kgaswane, a seismologist from the Council of Geoscience.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

30 July 2021 9:19 AM

SADC troops are on their way to Cabo Delgado to join Rwandan troops in the battle against insurgents in northern Mozambique.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Murdered by the state an inquiry into the death of a journalist in Malta

30 July 2021 8:51 AM

More fatal floods this time dozens have died in Afghanistan.

The Ex X factor the famous talent show has finally got the elbow. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

702 Weekly Favour: Curro learners call on South Africans to join #HopeToHeal movementeal movement

30 July 2021 8:30 AM

Following the recent unrests in the country, Curro Holdings has initiated a movement called #HopeToHeal to add their voice to heal the nation. Bongani speaks to Mari Lategan, Corporate Services Executive at Curro Holdings.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - Gordon Ramsey going vegan for a day leaves his followers salivating

30 July 2021 8:02 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Athletes and mental health: When its okay to be not okay

30 July 2021 7:58 AM

Elite athletes continue to speak publicly about the impact of elite sport on mental health. Bongani speaks to Kirsten van Heerden, sports psychologist and former swimmer, and John-Laffnie de Jager, a mental coach and former tennis player.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Right of reply: Sinkholes in Tshwane

30 July 2021 7:03 AM

GOOD party says that sinkholes are negatively affecting local communities and threatening safety of citizens. What is the City of Tshwane doing about this? Bongani speaks to Dikeledi Selowa, MMC for Roads and Transport in the City of Tshwane.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why lockdowns don’t work in South Africa

29 July 2021 9:17 AM

According to a research study by Professor Nicholas Ngepah, lockdowns do not work in Africa as a first response to a pandemic. Bongani speaks to Nicholas Ngepah, Professor of Economics at the University of Johannesburg.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - China’s nuclear weapons an American report highlights arms increase

29 July 2021 8:50 AM

Gun crime justice a famous U.S. gun company may set a precedent.
 
Luxury ultra marathon running the ultimate in pain & pleasure in Scotland. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - The Lion King cast get emotional during first rehearsal of 2021

29 July 2021 8:01 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

