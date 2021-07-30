Athletes and mental health: When its okay to be not okay

Elite athletes continue to speak publicly about the impact of elite sport on mental health. Bongani speaks to Kirsten van Heerden, sports psychologist and former swimmer, and John-Laffnie de Jager, a mental coach and former tennis player.
After a promising start to the Tokyo Olympics, South Africa only walked away with three medals at the Games. Will medalists be rewarded? What’s next for Team South Africa? Bongani speaks to Zimasa Velaphi, Head of Communication at the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture. Athletics South Africa President James Moloi also joins the conversation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Hundreds of wildfires blazes out of control in 6 countries.
Chinese spies a warning about secret agents from Hong Kong.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The newly appointed Cabinet Ministers are set to get to work this week, following the recent reshuffle. Bongani speaks to Mondli Gungubele, Minister in the Presidency.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The corruption trial of former President Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales was expected to continue today, but the former President has been hospitalized. Bongani speaks to Dr James Grant, Advocate in the High Court .LISTEN TO PODCAST
Arthur Goldstuck, Founder of Worldwide Worx & editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Olympic aftermath the flame transfers from Tokyo to Paris.
A lawsuit for temptation a Russian woman is suing McDonalds.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof. Koos Malan, public law expert based at the University of Pretoria.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lisa Vetten, gender activist and researcher.LISTEN TO PODCAST