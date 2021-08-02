What do we know about SIU investigation into Digital Vibes?

As the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report on the Digital Vibes saga sits before the President, more information is being revealed about the SIU uncovered in its investigation. Bongani speaks to Sabelo Skiti, investigative journalist at Sunday Times.
Tembsa Provincial Tertiary Hospital, one of Gauteng's oldest hospitals, has faced serious challenges over the years. Bongani speaks to Dr Ashley Mthunzi, the newly appointed CEO of the Tembisa Tertiary Hospital.
A sex crime resignation the governor of New York has had to quit.
A mega profile soccer move Lionel Messi has swapped Barcelona for Paris.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
A United Nations report warns that global warming is close to spiraling out of control. What is South Africa's position in addressing the climate crisis? Bongani speaks to Barbara Creecy, Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to return to the State Capture Inquiry today, while Nosiziwe Mapisa-Nqakula appears to be the ANC’s choice to the Speaker of the National Assembly. Bongani reflects with political analyst Asanda Ngoasheng.
After a promising start to the Tokyo Olympics, South Africa only walked away with three medals at the Games. Will medalists be rewarded? What's next for Team South Africa? Bongani speaks to Zimasa Velaphi, Head of Communication at the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture. Athletics South Africa President James Moloi also joins the conversation.
Hundreds of wildfires blazes out of control in 6 countries.
Chinese spies a warning about secret agents from Hong Kong.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
The newly appointed Cabinet Ministers are set to get to work this week, following the recent reshuffle. Bongani speaks to Mondli Gungubele, Minister in the Presidency.
The corruption trial of former President Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales was expected to continue today, but the former President has been hospitalized. Bongani speaks to Dr James Grant, Advocate in the High Court.