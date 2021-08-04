Election date proclaimed: what happens nextapplication outcome

Government has proclaimed 27 October as the date for the local government elections, while awaiting the outcome of the IEC’s to postpone the elections. Clement speaks to Obed Bapela, Deputy Minister for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.
Tunisia's President Kais Saied has invoked national emergency powers and has suspended Parliament. Is there another Arab Spring in the making in Tunisia?
Mexico’s gun lawsuit they are suing several American gun companies.
The oxford Olympics a couple are doing their own full-on Tokyo games.
The Market Theatre Laboratory has opened applications for its Theatre and Performance Programme. Clement Manyathela speaks to Clara Vaughan, Head of the Market Theatre Laboratory.
Clement Manyathela gets reaction to President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle. He speaks to Martin Kingston, Vice-President at Business Unity South Africa; Mike Shingange, First Deputy President at Nehawu; and Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer at Wits University School of Economic & Business Science.
The State Security Agency is now under the responsibility of the Presidency. Is this a good move? Clement Manyathela speaks to Thami Nkosi, Programmes Coordinator at Right2Know.
A very American pardon for a couple who threatened BLM protestors.
Brainbox barbies plastic doll tributes to top female scientists.
Organ donation has been impacted negatively by the Covid-19 pandemic. Clement speaks to Alice Vosloo, Financial Director at Transplant Education for Living Legacies.
Khomotso Molabe, Head of Engineering at Standard Bank South Africa.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
The Gauteng Health Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman at Helen Joseph Hospital. Clement speaks to Dr Sibongile Zungu, the Acting Head of the Gauteng Department of Health.