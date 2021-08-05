Gauteng Health Department investigates death of a woman at Helen Joseph Hospital

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
COVID-19: South Africa records 12,371 new cases and 271 deaths The Health Department says 8,588,454 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 8 August 2021 8:06 AM
The story behind SoftQ Toilet Paper Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to SoftQ Toilet Paper founder Sizwe Qaba Ntshangase about why he started the business. 7 August 2021 10:41 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 13,652 new cases and 479 deaths The Health Department says 8,546,428 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 7 August 2021 7:04 AM
Godongwana understands the policy space and the markets - Economist Alexander Forbes chief economist Isaah Mhlanga says the National Treasury is not a space where an individual can go and make decis... 6 August 2021 1:31 PM
New ministers for health, finance and defence as Ramaphosa rings the changes President Cyril Ramaphosa says they are doing away with the ministry of state security and placing political responsibility for th... 5 August 2021 9:59 PM
WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa announces Cabinet changes at 9pm tonight The Presidency has announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will make an announcement on changes to the national executive. 5 August 2021 8:25 PM
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
'JSE is better performing than London Stock Exchange over last ten years' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Leila Fourie about the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's interim results and future plans. 5 August 2021 7:48 PM
'Cabinet reshuffle happening at last - after lots of ANC wheeling and dealing' Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Lumkile Mondi ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Thursday evening. 5 August 2021 6:43 PM
Mom shares tricks on how to clean filthy white sneakers Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 August 2021 9:42 AM
WATCH: Russian blogger furious at Mzansi's love for eating russians Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 August 2021 9:20 AM
'2 increases in 6 months!': Funeral insurance costs rise alongside Covid deaths The Money Show interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about the increase in premiums for funeral policies. 4 August 2021 8:27 PM
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time' Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich. 6 August 2021 10:18 AM
SA Rugby set to defend itself and Rassie over World Rugby misconduct charges Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says it's very tricky because the video was intended for World Rugby officials Joe Schmidt and... 4 August 2021 2:12 PM
WATCH: High jumpers in tears as they decide to share gold medal Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 August 2021 8:55 AM
We're in lockdown but we've got to to dream, be ourselves again - Amanda Black The multi-award-winning musician says isolation took a toll on her and the reason a song is called 'Mnyama' is because of where sh... 6 August 2021 3:18 PM
WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications. 4 August 2021 8:43 AM
Joe Nina shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 August 2021 4:25 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
By owning your success, you’re one step away from making it unstoppable Book your digi-seat at this year’s #SheOwnsHerSuccess workshop series and, get tools and advice to make your success unstoppable. 6 August 2021 12:17 PM
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time' Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich. 6 August 2021 10:18 AM
How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget Gift of the Givers may be an unintentional brand, but we all know it - advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 3 August 2021 9:04 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Gauteng Health Department investigates death of a woman at Helen Joseph Hospital

Gauteng Health Department investigates death of a woman at Helen Joseph Hospital

5 August 2021 7:57 AM

The Gauteng Health Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman at Helen Joseph Hospital. Clement speaks to Dr Sibongile Zungu, the Acting Head of the Gauteng Department of Health.


Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

6 August 2021 10:12 AM

Tunisia’s President Kais Saied has invoked national emergency powers and has suspended Parliament. Is there another Arab Spring in the making in Tunisia?

The World View  - A wedding in Bangladesh many dead after a lightning strike

6 August 2021 8:43 AM

Mexico’s gun lawsuit they are suing several American gun companies.

The oxford Olympics a couple are doing their own full-on Tokyo games. 

 

702 Weekly Favour: Market Theatre Lab looking for new talent

6 August 2021 8:33 AM

The Market Theatre Laboratory has opened applications for its Theatre and Performance Programme. Clement Manyathela speaks to Clara Vaughan, Head of the Market Theatre Laboratory.

 

Business, labour and political reaction to cabinet reshuffle

6 August 2021 7:32 AM

Clement Manyathela gets reaction to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle. He speaks to Martin Kingston, Vice-President at Business Unity South Africa; Mike Shingange, First Deputy President at Nehawu; and Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer at Wits University School of Economic & Business Science.

Reaction to State Security moving to Presidency

6 August 2021 7:05 AM

The State Security Agency is now under the responsibility of the Presidency. Is this a good move? Clement Manyathela speaks to Thami Nkosi, Programmes Coordinator at Right2Know.

The World View - Covid vaccine boosters the W.H.O. calls for a vax rethink

5 August 2021 9:38 AM

A very American pardon for a couple who threatened BLM protestors.
 
Brainbox barbies plastic doll tributes to top female scientists. 

 

South Africa marks National Organ Donor Awareness Month

5 August 2021 9:29 AM

Organ donation has been impacted negatively by the Covid-19 pandemic. Clement speaks to Alice Vosloo, Financial Director at Transplant Education for Living Legacies.

Feedback: Standard Bank donates equipment to Alex FM

5 August 2021 8:54 AM

Khomotso Molabe, Head of Engineering at Standard Bank South Africa.

What’s Gone Viral - Russian blogger furious at Mzansi's love for eating russians

5 August 2021 8:01 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Cele visits Lamontville says police won't be prevented from doing their work

Local

No ‘ulterior motive’ for SANDF presence at SABC offices

Drivers and pedestrians urged to be extra vigilant this long weekend

Local

Top health official says US 'failing' on COVID

8 August 2021 7:13 PM

Cele visits Lamontville says police won't be prevented from doing their work

8 August 2021 6:33 PM

EFF welcomes renaming Brandfort to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

8 August 2021 6:05 PM

