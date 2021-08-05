South Africa marks National Organ Donor Awareness Month

Organ donation has been impacted negatively by the Covid-19 pandemic. Clement speaks to Alice Vosloo, Financial Director at Transplant Education for Living Legacies.
Arthur Goldstuck, Founder of Worldwide Worx & editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za.
The Olympic aftermath the flame transfers from Tokyo to Paris.
A lawsuit for temptation a Russian woman is suing McDonalds.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
Prof. Koos Malan, public law expert based at the University of Pretoria.
Lisa Vetten, gender activist and researcher.
Tunisia's President Kais Saied has invoked national emergency powers and has suspended Parliament. Is there another Arab Spring in the making in Tunisia?
Mexico’s gun lawsuit they are suing several American gun companies.
The oxford Olympics a couple are doing their own full-on Tokyo games.
The Market Theatre Laboratory has opened applications for its Theatre and Performance Programme. Clement Manyathela speaks to Clara Vaughan, Head of the Market Theatre Laboratory.
Clement Manyathela gets reaction to President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle. He speaks to Martin Kingston, Vice-President at Business Unity South Africa; Mike Shingange, First Deputy President at Nehawu; and Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer at Wits University School of Economic & Business Science.
The State Security Agency is now under the responsibility of the Presidency. Is this a good move? Clement Manyathela speaks to Thami Nkosi, Programmes Coordinator at Right2Know.