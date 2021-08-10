What now for Team South Africa following Olympic disappointment?

After a promising start to the Tokyo Olympics, South Africa only walked away with three medals at the Games. Will medalists be rewarded? What’s next for Team South Africa? Bongani speaks to Zimasa Velaphi, Head of Communication at the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture. Athletics South Africa President James Moloi also joins the conversation.
Germany’s bogus Covid-19 vaccines it appears a nurse was faking the jabs.
Colonialist Curry a call to stop the generic labeling of Indian food.
Several 702 Breakfast listeners have share how often they write by hand and how neat their handwriting is. Bongani speaks to Michelle Barker, handwriting analyst at Obsidian Consulting.
A spy In Berlin an employee at the British embassy is under arrest.
China’s song ban stringent measures against “illegal” karaoke songs.
Daft Anti Vaxxers making their presence felt in the US & U.K.
After years, of fighting for legislation to help protect actors and get royalties, the South African Guild of Actors are now set to present their case in Parliament. Bongani speaks to Jack Devnarain, Chairperson of the South African Guild of Actors.
The Special Tribunal of South Africa is recovering billions of rands stolen from the state. How are these efforts going? Bongani speaks to Advocate Selby Makgotho, spokesperson of the Special Tribunal of South Africa.