Newly appointed Cabinet set to begin work

Several 702 Breakfast listeners have share how often they write by hand and how neat their handwriting is. Bongani speaks to Michelle Barker, handwriting analyst at Obsidian Consulting.
A spy In Berlin an employee at the British embassy is under arrest.
China’s song ban stringent measures against “illegal” karaoke songs.
Daft Anti Vaxxers making their presence felt in the US & U.K.
After years, of fighting for legislation to help protect actors and get royalties, the South African Guild of Actors are now set to present their case in Parliament. Bongani speaks to Jack Devnarain, Chairperson of the South African Guild of Actors.
The Special Tribunal of South Africa is recovering billions of rands stolen from the state. How are these efforts going? Bongani speaks to Advocate Selby Makgotho, spokesperson of the Special Tribunal of South Africa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa continues to give evidence at the State Capture Inquiry. Bongani speaks to Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor at Daily Maverick.
Tembsa Provincial Tertiary Hospital, one of Gauteng's oldest hospitals, has faced serious challenges over the years. Bongani speaks to Dr Ashley Mthunzi, the newly appointed CEO of the Tembisa Tertiary Hospital.
A sex crime resignation the governor of New York has had to quit.
A mega profile soccer move Lionel Messi has swapped Barcelona for Paris.
A United Nations report warns that global warming is close to spiraling out of control. What is South Africa's position in addressing the climate crisis? Bongani speaks to Barbara Creecy, Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries.