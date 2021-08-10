Newly appointed Cabinet set to begin work

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:05
How to find clients and grow your business
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
York Zucchi - Chairperson of Centre for Unconventional Entrepreneurship (CUE)
Today at 10:35
How difficult is it to get your content onto an international streaming service?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Andrew Simelane - content creator and podcaster
Latest Local
DGB buys majority stake in century-old Backsberg wine brand 'We want to continue the legacy.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chairperson of DGB (ex-Douglas Green). 12 August 2021 8:32 PM
Home insurance: How to arm yourself against rejection of a storm damage claim Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares some claims horror stories on The Money Show, as well as info on the pitfalls to avoid. 12 August 2021 7:48 PM
Corruption Watch's report on compensation of mining affected communities Corruption Watch legal researcher Mashudu Masutha says the present legal framework allows host communities various sorts of compen... 12 August 2021 5:25 PM
Ramaphosa: Reports SSA had unvetted private army working for Zuma being probed President Cyril Ramaphosa said that this was one of the reasons why state security has been moved to the Presidency. 12 August 2021 12:58 PM
State Security Agency needs realignment, Ramaphosa tells Zondo Inquiry President Cyril Ramaphosa described the agency as a sensitive and important asset to the nation, which he said should be realigned... 12 August 2021 12:54 PM
Ramaphosa: We need to probe lapses at SSA and how it manifested Advocate Paul Pretorius is questioning the president on the state of the ministry, which Ramaphosa has just collapsed as he’s move... 12 August 2021 11:58 AM
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
Nedbank resumes dividend but lowers growth outlook due to riots, Covid 3rd wave Earnings are up 148% year-on-year, but still lag 2019. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mike Brown about Nedbank's interim results. 11 August 2021 8:33 PM
Is there legal recourse for when sellers remove features key to property value? A seller was compelled to leave the property in the same condition as it was sold, as ALL the fixtures contributed to the value of... 12 August 2021 2:53 PM
WATCH: Man throws axe at victim's windshield during road rage Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 August 2021 9:35 AM
WATCH: Emirates Airline new ad shot on top of the Burj Khalifa goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 August 2021 9:23 AM
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
The Messi mess lies with the club itself - Journalist Barcelona-based John Carlin says the Spanish league might have made a plan and will lose an immense amount of value. 10 August 2021 5:31 PM
Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won’t receive medal bonuses Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games. 9 August 2021 12:56 PM
Pippa Ehrlich shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 10 August 2021 2:32 PM
We're in lockdown but we've got to to dream, be ourselves again - Amanda Black The multi-award-winning musician says isolation took a toll on her and the reason a song is called 'Mnyama' is because of where sh... 6 August 2021 3:18 PM
WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications. 4 August 2021 8:43 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
#OurBestShot: 'Savanna ad one of the few tackling vaccine hesitancy effectively' Govt and the advertising industry have largely failed at encouraging vaccination - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 11 August 2021 7:31 PM
I think CR really didn't know about the shadow state then - Ferial Haffajee Bruce Whitfield talks to Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick Associate Editor) about the President's testimony at the Zondo Commission 11 August 2021 7:12 PM
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Newly appointed Cabinet set to begin work

Newly appointed Cabinet set to begin work

10 August 2021 7:30 AM

The newly appointed Cabinet Ministers are set to get to work this week, following the recent reshuffle. Bongani speaks to Mondli Gungubele, Minister in the Presidency.


What does your handwriting say about you?

12 August 2021 9:27 AM

Several 702 Breakfast listeners have share how often they write by hand and how neat their handwriting is. Bongani speaks to Michelle Barker, handwriting analyst at Obsidian Consulting.

The World View - Miracle refugee baby a Syrian girl has survived terrible burns in Turkey

12 August 2021 8:57 AM

A spy In Berlin an employee at the British embassy is under arrest.

China’s song ban stringent measures against “illegal” karaoke songs.
 
Daft Anti Vaxxers making their presence felt in the US & U.K. 

Guild takes fight for actors’ royalties to Parliament

12 August 2021 8:31 AM

After years, of fighting for legislation to help protect actors and get royalties, the South African Guild of Actors are now set to present their case in Parliament. Bongani speaks to Jack Devnarain, Chairperson of the South African Guild of Actors.

What’s Gone Viral - Man throws axe at victim's windshield during road rage

12 August 2021 8:27 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

The Special Tribunal continues efforts to recover stolen money

12 August 2021 7:36 AM

The Special Tribunal of South Africa is recovering billions of rands stolen from the state. How are these efforts going? Bongani speaks to Advocate Selby Makgotho, spokesperson of the Special Tribunal of South Africa.

Ramaphosa’s testimony at State Capture Inquiry

12 August 2021 7:14 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa continues to give evidence at the State Capture Inquiry. Bongani speaks to Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor at Daily Maverick.

Tembisa’s new CEO begins work

11 August 2021 9:22 AM

Tembsa Provincial Tertiary Hospital, one of Gauteng’s oldest hospitals, has faced serious challenges over the years. Bongani speaks to Dr Ashley Mthunzi, the newly appointed CEO of the Tembisa Tertiary Hospital.

The World View - Sex crime claims against Prince Andrew a civil case is filed in the US

11 August 2021 8:34 AM

A sex crime resignation the governor of New York has had to quit.

A mega profile soccer move Lionel Messi has swapped Barcelona for Paris.

What’s Gone Viral - New Zealand police reunite woman with stolen ring after 30 years

11 August 2021 7:59 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

United Nations climate report warns of spiraling climate change

11 August 2021 7:33 AM

A United Nations report warns that global warming is close to spiraling out of control. What is South Africa’s position in addressing the climate crisis? Bongani speaks to Barbara Creecy, Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries.

Charlotte Maxeke outpatients struggling to receive treatment

Local

Corruption Watch's report on compensation of mining affected communities

Local

ANC must decide that we're now going to take corruption seriously - Ramaphosa

Local

CGE places Botha on precautionary suspension for derogatory albino comment

12 August 2021 8:36 PM

Eskom: Illegal connections in the WC costs us more than R700m a year

12 August 2021 8:25 PM

Dlamini-Zuma extends national state of disaster by a month

12 August 2021 7:38 PM

