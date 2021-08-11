Tembisa’s new CEO begins work

Tembsa Provincial Tertiary Hospital, one of Gauteng’s oldest hospitals, has faced serious challenges over the years. Bongani speaks to Dr Ashley Mthunzi, the newly appointed CEO of the Tembisa Tertiary Hospital.
South Sudan is set to hand over Omar Al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court. What's the significance of this development?
Germany’s bogus Covid-19 vaccines it appears a nurse was faking the jabs.
Colonialist Curry a call to stop the generic labeling of Indian food.
The epic MAD2Ride fundraising event is back for another year. Bongani speaks to Dayle Raaff, Managing Director of MAD2 Adventures for a Cause.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
Bongani speaks to cricket legend and commentator Michael Holding, who has written the book Why We Kneel, How We Rise, featuring interviews with sports players on their experiences of racism.
The Judicial Service Commission has agreed to rerun interviews for the Constitutional Court judges, following a challenge from the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac). Bongani speaks to Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary at Casac.
Several 702 Breakfast listeners have share how often they write by hand and how neat their handwriting is. Bongani speaks to Michelle Barker, handwriting analyst at Obsidian Consulting.
A spy In Berlin an employee at the British embassy is under arrest.
China’s song ban stringent measures against “illegal” karaoke songs.
Daft Anti Vaxxers making their presence felt in the US & U.K.
After years, of fighting for legislation to help protect actors and get royalties, the South African Guild of Actors are now set to present their case in Parliament. Bongani speaks to Jack Devnarain, Chairperson of the South African Guild of Actors.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.