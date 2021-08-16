What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn
As people under the age of 35 cannot yet receive Covid-19 vaccines, families are taking their relatives out of care facilities due to Covid-19. Bongani speaks to Dr Veruschka Jose-Bryant, Maxillo-Facial and Oral Surgeon.
New Zealand’s lockdown but have they seriously over reacted.
The cushiest headteacher job on a remote Scottish Island.
Transnet hopes to secure over 100 billion in investment over the net five years to expand its port facilities and improve efficiencies. Bongani speaks to Portia Derby, Transnet Group CEO.
More than 23 000 teenage pregnancies in Gauteng between April 2020 and March 2021. Bongani speaks to Refiloe Nt'sekhe, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC of Social Development.
Following the recent Cabinet reshuffle, there have been calls for more youths to get involved in South African politics. Bongani speaks to Bright Hlongwane, Secretary-General at Youth in Business in SA.
Driver less Car Crashes an American safety investigation is underway.
Green But Stupid the stat that reveals a lack of Eco understanding.
702, in partnership with Uber Eats and Daily Maverick have been running a campaign to honour healthcare workers and to support the restaurant industry. Bongani speaks to Dr Mosima Mabunda, Head of Vitality Wellness.
Troops from the United States and United Kingdom are trying to get more people out of Kabul, following the Taliban taking over Afghanistan. Bongani speaks to Usama Nizamani, a podcast host and research associate at the Islamabad Policy Research Institute.