Young people want to be included in decision-making processes

Guest: Bright Hlongwane, Secretary-General at Youth In Business in SA
Following the recent Cabinet reshuffle, there have been calls for more youths to get involved in South African politics. Bongani speaks to Bright Hlongwane, Secretary-General at Youth in Business in SA.
There is optimism in Zambia, following the election of former opposition leader, Hakainde Hichilema as President.
The Early Care Foundation has launched the #NoOneLeftOut campaign to support early childhood development centres affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Bongani speaks to Ipeleng Mohlala, CEO of the Early Care Foundation.
Soldier trauma a sudden increase in veterans’ helpline calls.
The Khmer rouge trial (ending cambodia’s 40-year fight for justice.
History without hype a decision not to Disneyfy Lindisfarne castle.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
The Constitutional Court is set to hear arguments on whether the upcoming local government elections can be postponed. Bongani speaks to constitutional law expert Professor Elmien du Plessis.
Is there a scientific and medical basis to postpone the upcoming local government elections? Bongani speaks to Professor Shabir Madhi, Dean of the Wits University Faculty of Sciences.
According to Health Lie Detector, most people lie in any 10 minute conversation. How does one deal with colleagues who are not telling the truth? Bongani speaks to Lizette Volkwyn, Human Lie Detector and Master Life Coach.
Britain’s Afghan response including emotional scenes in parliament.
A Battle over migrants Belarus & Lithuania are at loggerheads.
Bongani speaks to Matshidiso Mfikoe, who has been appointed as the new MMC for Finance in the City of Johannesburg.