Gauteng records more than 23 00 teen pregnancies

Nonn Botha
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Radio
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
World Plant Milk Day: South Africa has 70 options of plant milk ProVeg South Africa communications and programmes manager Nanine Wyma talks about World Plant Milk Day and why it is important. 22 August 2021 9:58 AM
Suffering from nasal allergies? Research underway to see if Rooibos tea can help Head of allergology and immunology at UCT Lung Institute Professor Prof Jonny Peter explains how the research will be conducted. 22 August 2021 9:34 AM
Armed men rob Westside FM weeks after looters attacked the radio station A presenter at the station had just finished doing his show and was playing music when five armed men forced their way into the st... 22 August 2021 8:54 AM
Does the Constitutional Court have the power to postpone elections? Bongani Bingwa speaks to constitutional law expert based at the North-West University Professor Elmien du Plessis. 20 August 2021 8:30 AM
New conditions make it likely regulator will finally approve sale of Burger King The Money Show gets clarity on a breakthrough in the deal from Bakhe Majenge, Chief Legal Counsel at the Competition Commission. 19 August 2021 8:24 PM
Mapisa-Nqakula voted the new Speaker of Parliament She received 199 votes while Democratic Alliance nominee Annelie Lotriet received 82 votes. 19 August 2021 3:01 PM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
Standard Bank earnings double in 6 months, plans to open branches in PnP stores Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala about the Group's 1H21 results and South Africa's economic recovery. 19 August 2021 8:01 PM
Rand slumps to worst level since March The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution at Rand Merchant Bank. 19 August 2021 7:20 PM
Tips on how to get your patio ready for summer Nickolaus Bauer speaks to Decor & DIY expert and founder Janice Anderssen. 21 August 2021 10:36 AM
WATCH: 'Barbara I don't care about you' neighbours heated exchange goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 August 2021 9:25 AM
WATCH: Man rescued cooling off in shallow part of river goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 August 2021 9:15 AM
Hugo Broos names 31-man Bafana Bafana squad for World Cup qualifiers South Africa are in Group G, together with neighbours Zimbabwe, Ghana and Ethiopia with the group winners progressing through to t... 19 August 2021 2:11 PM
Sale of Celtic FC: 'Great tragedy that Bloemfontein will lose a venerable club' The 52-year-old Bloemfontein Celtic soccer club will now be known as Royal AM and move its home ground to Durban. 17 August 2021 4:16 PM
Josef Zinnbauer resigns as Orlando Pirates head coach His departure comes on the back of the club, who were defending champions, being knocked out of the MTN8 at the quarterfinal stage... 16 August 2021 4:16 PM
You get a false sense of security when singing in a team - Jacqui Carpede The recording artist, actress and dancer says the album 'Ready To Love' is about her being free to express herself. 20 August 2021 3:03 PM
007 star Daniel Craig won't be leaving fortunes for his children Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2021 8:57 AM
Thando Hopa shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 16 August 2021 11:43 AM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
Are Cryptos part of the financial system or is it a new financial system? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 17 August 2021 6:00 AM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
New Zambian president 'must move away from tribal lines and tackle corruption' Institute for Security Studies researcher Ringisai Chikohomero says Zambians have given Hakainde Hichilema a mandate to bring some... 16 August 2021 1:30 PM
[LISTEN] Marburg virus death rate is very high, 50% of infected people die Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about the Marburg virus. 14 August 2021 9:37 AM
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money Show... 18 August 2021 7:39 PM
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends. 16 August 2021 7:33 PM
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Gauteng records more than 23 00 teen pregnancies

Gauteng records more than 23 00 teen pregnancies

18 August 2021 7:04 AM

More than 23 000 teenage pregnancies in Gauteng between April 2020 and March 2021. Bongani speaks to Refiloe Nt’sekhe, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC of Social Development.


Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

20 August 2021 9:38 AM

There is optimism in Zambia, following the election of former opposition leader, Hakainde Hichilema as President.

702 Weekly Favour: Early Care Foundation launches #NoOneLeftOut campaign

20 August 2021 8:38 AM

The Early Care Foundation has launched the #NoOneLeftOut campaign to support early childhood development centres affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Bongani speaks to Ipeleng Mohlala, CEO of the Early Care Foundation.

The World View - Taliban’s ollaborator Manhunt adding to the chaos in Kabul

20 August 2021 8:37 AM

Soldier trauma a sudden increase in veterans’ helpline calls.
 
The Khmer rouge trial (ending cambodia’s 40-year fight for justice.
 
History without hype a decision not to Disneyfy Lindisfarne castle.

 

What’s Gone Viral - WATCH: Barbara I don't care about you' neighbours heated exchange

20 August 2021 8:07 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Does the Constitutional Court have powers to postpone elections?

20 August 2021 7:35 AM

The Constitutional Court is set to hear arguments on whether the upcoming local government elections can be postponed. Bongani speaks to constitutional law expert Professor Elmien du Plessis.

 

What is the medical/scientific bases to postpone elections?

20 August 2021 7:04 AM

Is there a scientific and medical basis to postpone the upcoming local government elections? Bongani speaks to Professor Shabir Madhi, Dean of the Wits University Faculty of Sciences.

What to do when people lie about you at work

19 August 2021 9:13 AM

According to Health Lie Detector, most people lie in any 10 minute conversation. How does one deal with colleagues who are not telling the truth? Bongani speaks to Lizette Volkwyn, Human Lie Detector and Master Life Coach.

The World View - Protests & panic at Kabul Airport the scenes are extraordinary

19 August 2021 8:42 AM

Britain’s Afghan response including emotional scenes in parliament.
 
A Battle over migrants Belarus & Lithuania are at loggerheads.

 

What’s Gone Viral - WATCH: Non-venomous snake slithering out of spice shelf

19 August 2021 8:00 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

New MMC for Finance outlines plans for Joburg’s budget and finances

19 August 2021 7:44 AM

Bongani speaks to Matshidiso Mfikoe, who has been appointed as the new MMC for Finance in the City of Johannesburg.

Armed men rob Westside FM weeks after looters attacked the radio station

Local

Blade Nzimande calls for justice over Nosicelo Mtebeni's gruesome murder

Local

'Vaccines have helped humanity in things like smallpox and polio'

Local

SA's youth turnout helps significantly boost COVID-19 vaccination numbers

22 August 2021 3:14 PM

Over 500 new COVID cases recorded at NC schools in the past week

22 August 2021 3:09 PM

Authorities on high alert following threats of national shutdown tomorrow

22 August 2021 2:29 PM

