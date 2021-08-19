What’s Gone Viral - WATCH: Non-venomous snake slithering out of spice shelf

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.
Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has lauched a talent agency that he hopes will assist athletes and artists in maximising their earning potential. Bongani speaks to Kagiso Rabada.
Killer Algae a theory after the strange deaths of a family in California.
Lift surfing a dangerous American practice has begun to spread.
As the voice of antivaxxers grow louder and the health department not reaching its vaccine targets, a debate on mandatory vaccine is raging. According to the Sunday Times the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19 is discussing the possibility of mandatory Covid-19 vaccines for specific groups of people. Bongani speaks to Prof Keymanthri Moodley Of The Centre For Medical Ethics And Law At The University Of Stellenbosch.
The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure say it is aware of inflammatory messages on various social media platforms advocating for violence and threats of national shutdown, and law Enforcement Agencies are on high alert. Are police better prepared for fresh threats to national security? Bongani speaks to Eldred De Klerk, Policing Expert.
There is optimism in Zambia, following the election of former opposition leader, Hakainde Hichilema as President.
The Early Care Foundation has launched the #NoOneLeftOut campaign to support early childhood development centres affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Bongani speaks to Ipeleng Mohlala, CEO of the Early Care Foundation.
Soldier trauma a sudden increase in veterans’ helpline calls.
The Khmer rouge trial (ending cambodia’s 40-year fight for justice.
History without hype a decision not to Disneyfy Lindisfarne castle.
The Constitutional Court is set to hear arguments on whether the upcoming local government elections can be postponed. Bongani speaks to constitutional law expert Professor Elmien du Plessis.