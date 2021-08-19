What’s Gone Viral - WATCH: Non-venomous snake slithering out of spice shelf

As the voice of antivaxxers grow louder and the health department not reaching its vaccine targets, a debate on mandatory vaccine is raging. According to the Sunday Times the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19 is discussing the possibility of mandatory Covid-19 vaccines for specific groups of people. Bongani speaks to Prof Keymanthri Moodley Of The Centre For Medical Ethics And Law At The University Of Stellenbosch.





arrow_forward