What’s Gone Viral - WATCH: Barbara I don't care about you' neighbours heated exchange

Today at 13:40
Unlearning our Patriarchal Past: Influential businesswomen share their views on how far South Africa has come in transforming its patriarchal society - and what still needs to be done
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Mary Bomela - Young Presidents Organisation Member and CEO at Mineworkers Investment Company
Today at 14:05
The Series - Small businesses are the answer! We are asking the wrong questions (episode 4 )
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Luyanda Jafta
Today at 14:35
SA artist Nelson Makamo personalised his new Porsche 911 like no other
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Jacob Mashokoa - Car Expert
Today at 16:10
Unemployment rate stands at 34.4%
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Risenga Maluleka, Statistician General of Stats SA
Today at 16:20
[FEATURE] #MyHometown - Giyani
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:40
Funeral claims policy fraud on the rise
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Megan Govender, convenor of the ASISA Forensics Standing Committee
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
Ten entrepreneurs on innovations to end food wastage
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nwabisa Mayema - Strategic Partnerships Director at the Branson Centre of entrepreneurship
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kokkie Kooyman - Executive Director & Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital
No Items to show
Latest Local
IEC deadline - Who made the cut? Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo says if the election is to proceed, there is no other opportunity. The recourse will be the El... 24 August 2021 11:21 AM
SADAG warns of spike in anxiety, depression in adolescents Bongani Bingwa speaks to SADAG operation director Cassey Chambers about what teens are going through during the pandemic. 24 August 2021 8:18 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 7,632 new cases and 163 deaths The Health Department says 10,790,501 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 24 August 2021 7:11 AM
View all Local
DA announces mayoral candidates for major metro councils EWN Parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze says the party wants the elections to be held in October because they feel that they... 23 August 2021 2:23 PM
IEC extends party nominations, payment cut off for local govt polls The IEC said failure to make payment for election deposits will result in automatic disqualification of the party or independent c... 23 August 2021 12:49 PM
When will Premier Job Mokgoro resign? The North West premier says he still has to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding his stepping down. 23 August 2021 11:30 AM
View all Politics
South Africans not saving enough and are way off retirement target level Momentum Corporate head of technical marketing Chris Cooke says people must save enough, earn a decent return on their savings and... 24 August 2021 1:40 PM
The Uber of venture capitalism: Invest Now Want to invest in a start-up? CloudCap Ventures introduces you to the world of private equity venture capital, without the risk. 24 August 2021 1:22 PM
Takealot founder Kim Reid steps down as CEO The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kim Reid, CEO at Takealot. 23 August 2021 7:33 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Boy smashes TV while trying to help on-screen superhero Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 August 2021 8:58 AM
Covid-19 is causing a surge in disability claims for mental health conditions The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Myrna Sachs, Head of Health Management Solutions at Alexander Forbes. 23 August 2021 6:53 PM
WATCH: Nurse reaching out to The Wiggles to save a patient's life goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 August 2021 8:52 AM
View all Lifestyle
Assistant coach Enoch Nkwe signals an intention to resign from Proteas job The announcement comes after it was reported that Enoch Nkwe wanted to quit and had stated in his resignation letter that: “The wo... 23 August 2021 3:18 PM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
Hugo Broos names 31-man Bafana Bafana squad for World Cup qualifiers South Africa are in Group G, together with neighbours Zimbabwe, Ghana and Ethiopia with the group winners progressing through to t... 19 August 2021 2:11 PM
View all Sport
You get a false sense of security when singing in a team - Jacqui Carpede The recording artist, actress and dancer says the album 'Ready To Love' is about her being free to express herself. 20 August 2021 3:03 PM
007 star Daniel Craig won't be leaving fortunes for his children Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2021 8:57 AM
Thando Hopa shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 16 August 2021 11:43 AM
View all Entertainment
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
Are Cryptos part of the financial system or is it a new financial system? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 17 August 2021 6:00 AM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
View all World
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
New Zambian president 'must move away from tribal lines and tackle corruption' Institute for Security Studies researcher Ringisai Chikohomero says Zambians have given Hakainde Hichilema a mandate to bring some... 16 August 2021 1:30 PM
[LISTEN] Marburg virus death rate is very high, 50% of infected people die Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about the Marburg virus. 14 August 2021 9:37 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money Show... 18 August 2021 7:39 PM
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends. 16 August 2021 7:33 PM
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
What’s Gone Viral - WATCH: Barbara I don't care about you' neighbours heated exchange

What’s Gone Viral - WATCH: Barbara I don't care about you' neighbours heated exchange

20 August 2021 8:07 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Bongani reflects on his experience after visiting Mandela’s Houghton Home

24 August 2021 9:30 AM

The presidential home of former head of state Nelson Mandela has been converted into a boutique hotel called Sanctuary Mandela. The house has been refurbished and is expected to cater to world leaders and "people who aspire to the inspiration of this global icon. Bongani reflects on his visit to the house with Sello Hatang, Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Afghan Resistance an anti-Taliban group is threatening

24 August 2021 9:21 AM

American flash floods a rising death toll in the state of Tennessee.
 
Paralympics here we go the opening ceremony is + or - 5 hours away. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - Boy smashes TV while trying to help on screen superhero

24 August 2021 8:03 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA man shares his encounter with the Taliban and how he left Afghanistan

24 August 2021 7:48 AM

Dwayne Thompson, Canadian former protection officer in Afghanistan.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Teens seeing experiencing a spike in anxiety & depression

24 August 2021 7:04 AM

Cassey Chambers, Operations Director, SA depression & anxiety group (SADAG) 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rabada Launches Talent Agency

23 August 2021 9:27 AM

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has lauched a talent agency that he hopes will assist athletes and artists in maximising their earning potential. Bongani speaks to Kagiso Rabada.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View  - The Kabul evacuation Tony Blair labels Joe Biden’s plan imbecilic

23 August 2021 8:33 AM

Killer Algae a theory after the strange deaths of a family in California.

Lift surfing a dangerous American practice has begun to spread.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - Nurse reaching out to the Wiggles to save a patients life

23 August 2021 8:06 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Ethics of forcing people to vaccinate

23 August 2021 7:33 AM

As the voice of antivaxxers grow louder and the health department not reaching its vaccine targets, a debate on mandatory vaccine is raging. According to the Sunday Times the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19 is discussing the possibility of mandatory Covid-19 vaccines for specific groups of people. Bongani speaks to Prof Keymanthri Moodley Of The Centre For Medical Ethics And Law At The University Of Stellenbosch.

       

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Are police ready for the new threats of an unrest?

23 August 2021 7:03 AM

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure say it is aware of inflammatory messages on various social media platforms advocating for violence and threats of national shutdown, and law Enforcement Agencies are on high alert. Are police better prepared for fresh threats to national security?  Bongani speaks to Eldred De Klerk, Policing Expert.

        

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

IEC deadline - Who made the cut?

Local

SADAG warns of spike in anxiety, depression in adolescents

Local

Covid-19 is causing a surge in disability claims for mental health conditions

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: IEC releases preliminary report on candidate nominations process

24 August 2021 12:52 PM

Nehawu: No evidence Treasury objected to disputed clause in 2018 wage deal

24 August 2021 12:32 PM

SA unemployment rate increases to 34.4% in Q2 of 2021 - Stats SA

24 August 2021 11:43 AM

