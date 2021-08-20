702 Weekly Favour: Early Care Foundation launches #NoOneLeftOut campaign

The Early Care Foundation has launched the #NoOneLeftOut campaign to support early childhood development centres affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Bongani speaks to Ipeleng Mohlala, CEO of the Early Care Foundation.
The presidential home of former head of state Nelson Mandela has been converted into a boutique hotel called Sanctuary Mandela. The house has been refurbished and is expected to cater to world leaders and "people who aspire to the inspiration of this global icon. Bongani reflects on his visit to the house with Sello Hatang, Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO.LISTEN TO PODCAST
American flash floods a rising death toll in the state of Tennessee.
Paralympics here we go the opening ceremony is + or - 5 hours away.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dwayne Thompson, Canadian former protection officer in Afghanistan.
Cassey Chambers, Operations Director, SA depression & anxiety group (SADAG)
Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has lauched a talent agency that he hopes will assist athletes and artists in maximising their earning potential. Bongani speaks to Kagiso Rabada.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Killer Algae a theory after the strange deaths of a family in California.
Lift surfing a dangerous American practice has begun to spread.
As the voice of antivaxxers grow louder and the health department not reaching its vaccine targets, a debate on mandatory vaccine is raging. According to the Sunday Times the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19 is discussing the possibility of mandatory Covid-19 vaccines for specific groups of people. Bongani speaks to Prof Keymanthri Moodley Of The Centre For Medical Ethics And Law At The University Of Stellenbosch.
The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure say it is aware of inflammatory messages on various social media platforms advocating for violence and threats of national shutdown, and law Enforcement Agencies are on high alert. Are police better prepared for fresh threats to national security? Bongani speaks to Eldred De Klerk, Policing Expert.